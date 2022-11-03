PLAYA BOWLS APPOINTS MARK BELANGER AS PRESIDENT

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Hires Industry Veteran to Bolster the Company's Domestic and International Growth

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai bowls, green bowls, pitaya bowls, coconut bowls, juices and smoothies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Belanger as the company's President. The seasoned industry veteran has a proven track record of leading successful food and beverage companies and will be responsible for leading Playa Bowls' domestic and international growth.

"Belanger has an exceptional reputation for exceeding business and financial objectives in the restaurant industry and will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and develop our company," said Rob Giuliano, co-founder and CEO of Playa Bowls. "We are pleased to have Belanger on the executive team and look forward to his contributions in leading us into the next chapter of our brand's growth."

Belanger brings more than three decades of experience in establishing and implementing strategic business plans, introducing new products and service initiatives, and developing policies, operations systems and procedures for leading retail brands. Most recently, Belanger was the President of Global Development at Craftworks Restaurants and Brewery Group, where he led the company's franchise development strategy. Belanger's extensive career also includes roles at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, Dunkin' Brands Inc and Starbucks Coffee Corporation, where he held various positions in operations.

"I'm honored to join the passionate team at Playa Bowls and see tremendous opportunity to build on the brand's existing restaurant platforms," said Belanger. "I look forward to building new business verticals, relationships and creating long lasting partnerships with our franchisees and key vendors to grow the brand's presence in key markets."

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment and specializes in acai bowls, green bowls, pitaya bowls, coconut bowls, juices and smoothies. Today, the brand has 165+ locations systemwide, operating in 20 states, with two additional states under development in Kentucky and Alabama. Under Belanger's leadership, Playa Bowls intends to continue to expand its domestic footprint across the U.S. and globally.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside juices, smoothies, and oatmeal made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 165 stores nationwide that operates in 20 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30 and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

