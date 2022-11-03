NIHC Urges FDA To Approve Hemp Seed for Animal Feed

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Industrial Hemp Council of America (NIHC) President and CEO Patrick Atagi sent a letter today to U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf urging approval of hemp seed as an animal feed ingredient.

The letter comes after a widely attended webinar hosted by the NIHC and the American Association of Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). The meeting brought together officials from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), FDA, industry stakeholders, and policymakers from across the country. The August webinar highlighted the science around animal feed and was attended by over 1,000 state regulators, veterinary professionals, and hemp industry advocates.

Atagi points out the numerous clinical trials on hemp seed ingredients in animal feed by Land Grant Universities and others that have been submitted to the FDA that all show the same outcome, that there is no transference of cannabinoids into the nation's food supply chain from animals raised on hemp seed meal. Those results have been consistent across the various species of animals, including laying hens, hogs, and dairy cattle.

Atagi also pointed out that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said earlier this year that hemp seeds are not considered a controlled substance.

"Hemp is an environmentally responsible and domestically grown alternative," said Atagi. "Considering the higher costs associated with the worldwide grain shortage, a sustainable American hemp crop is a nutritious source of animal feed and can lower the cost of farming feed inputs. This would be good news for not just farmers but for consumers who now struggle with the higher costs of milk, meat, and eggs."

