Call for Presentations Now Open for GS1 Connect 2023

GS1 US Seeks Industry Speakers to Share Digital and Physical Supply Chain Innovation Best Practices Leveraging GS1 Standards

EWING, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US is now accepting applications for presentations at GS1 Connect 2023, to be held June 5-7, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

With more than 40 live sessions, the event will include seven focus areas, including healthcare, grocery, retail, foodservice, innovation, standards and tools, and technology. The conference will also feature the Startup Lab Pitch Competition, which showcases emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on the supply chain. In addition, the conference will provide networking opportunities, solution provider exhibits and GS1 US University for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge.

"GS1 Connect provides the opportunity for supply chain professionals to collaborate and learn from the best in industry," said Siobhan O'Bara, senior vice president of community engagement, GS1 US. "This event delivers the optimal experience for our attendees to learn from peers and better understand how data standards can support business processes that drive value."

GS1 US invites industry thought leaders to share their success stories of leveraging GS1 Standards. Presentations should include examples of how data standards support innovative supply chain visibility and performance or accelerated digital transformation. Specifically, GS1 US welcomes speakers who can provide insights on the following topics:

Company, product and location identification

Data quality, data governance and master data management

Omni-channel fulfillment to meet expectations of the connected consumer

Supply chain visibility (traceability, chain of custody, inventory management and sustainability)

Implementation and use of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, RFID and advanced data carriers

Innovation based on the foundation of GS1 Standards

GS1 US will also accept proposals from brands, retailers, foodservice operators, healthcare providers and distributors for "How to Do Business With…" and Trading Partner Roundtable sessions hosted by GS1 members who offer tips and dialog to help attendees streamline operations and understand specific business process requirements.

Solution providers are welcome to submit proposals for the Tech Track; however, proposals intended for the Retail, Healthcare, Foodservice, and Grocery industry tracks will only be considered when the session is co-presented with an end user, such as a manufacturer, distributor, retailer, brand, foodservice operator or healthcare provider.

Applicants must submit their presentation proposals via the online portal by December 13, 2022.

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2023 and to sign up for updates, please visit www.gs1connect.gs1us.org.

