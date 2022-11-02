Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.(1)

Net loss per common share of $2.78 compared to a net loss of $3.52 in Q2 2022

Earnings available for distribution per common share (2) of $1.39 compared to $1.40 in Q2 2022

Common stock dividend of $0.65 per common share compared to $0.90 in Q2 2022

Book value per common share (3) of $12.80 compared to $16.16 at Q2 2022

Economic return(4) of (16.8%) compared to (17.9%) in Q2 2022

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"The difficult environment for Agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("Agency RMBS") persisted during the third quarter, as the sector recorded its worst quarterly performance in over a decade. Book value declined as valuations on our Agency RMBS holdings were pressured lower by sharply higher interest rates, elevated volatility, reduced liquidity and a general risk off tone in financial markets. Given a rapidly evolving monetary policy landscape, our outlook on the sector remains cautious in the near term. However, we believe the Agency RMBS sector currently represents a compelling long-term opportunity, as valuations remain at historically attractive levels.

"Earnings available for distribution for the third quarter remained strong at $1.39 per common share given our rotation into higher yielding Agency RMBS, along with favorable funding and a relatively low-cost legacy swap portfolio. Further, wider spreads on our target assets have created an attractive reinvestment environment that is supportive of the earnings power of the portfolio.

"During the quarter, we remained focused on improving our capital structure by repurchasing preferred stock and issuing common stock through our at-the-market program. Since the inception of the repurchase program in May 2022, we have repurchased 5.3 million shares of our Series B and Series C Preferred Stock, representing approximately 30% of our preferred stock outstanding prior to the start of the repurchase program. Further, we continue to evaluate additional investment opportunities to complement our Agency RMBS strategy by expanding our target assets and portfolio diversification.

"Given the decrease in book value and repurchases of preferred stock, our debt-to-equity ratio increased to 5.1x and our economic debt-to-equity ratio(2) increased to 5.3x. At quarter-end, substantially all of our $4.5 billion investment portfolio, including to-be-announced securities forward contracts ("TBAs"), was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $504.3 million."

(1) For all periods presented in this press release, common share and per common share amounts have been adjusted on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company's one-for-ten reverse stock split, which was effected following the close of business on June 3, 2022. (2) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($113.4 million and $195.4 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2022 and $153.9 million and $272.0 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2022), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 of ($3.36); plus dividends declared of $0.65 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2022 book value per common share of $16.16. Economic return for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is defined as the change in book value per common share from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022 of ($4.62); plus dividends declared of $0.90 per common share; divided by the March 31, 2022 book value per common share of $20.78.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $4,568.9 $4,663.3 ($94.4) Average borrowings $3,907.7 $4,059.4 ($151.7) Average stockholders' equity (1) $883.9 $947.9 ($64.0)







U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $49.7 $44.6 $5.1 Total interest expense $18.0 $3.5 $14.5 Net interest income $31.7 $41.1 ($9.4) Total expenses $5.9 $7.1 ($1.2) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders ($94.6) ($116.1) $21.5







Average earning asset yields 4.35 % 3.82 % 0.53 % Average cost of funds 1.84 % 0.34 % 1.50 % Average net interest rate margin 2.51 % 3.48 % (0.97 %)







Period-end weighted average asset yields (2) 4.77 % 4.24 % 0.53 % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 3.27 % 1.38 % 1.89 % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin 1.50 % 2.86 % (1.36 %)







Book value per common share (3) $12.80 $16.16 ($3.36) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) ($2.78) ($3.52) $0.74 Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) ($2.78) ($3.52) $0.74 Debt-to-equity ratio 5.1x 3.4x 1.7x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)





Earnings available for distribution $47.4 $46.1 $1.3 Effective interest expense ($7.3) ($5.3) ($2.0) Effective net interest income $57.0 $49.9 $7.1







Effective cost of funds (0.75 %) (0.53 %) (0.22 %) Effective interest rate margin 5.10 % 4.35 % 0.75 %







Earnings available for distribution per common share $1.39 $1.40 ($0.01) Economic debt-to-equity ratio 5.3x 3.9x 1.4x

(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders. (2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock, ($113.4 million and $195.4 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2022 and $153.9 million and $272.0 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2022), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest income (and by calculation, average earning asset yields), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Financial Summary

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $94.6 million compared to $116.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by a $260.8 million net loss on investments in the third quarter compared to a $324.9 million net loss on investments in the second quarter and a $133.5 million net gain on derivatives in the third quarter compared to a $181.7 million net gain on derivatives in the second quarter. The Company earned $31.7 million of net interest income in the third quarter compared to $41.1 million of net interest income in the second quarter.

Earnings available for distribution increased to $47.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $46.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $7.1 million increase in effective net interest income, a $2.2 million decrease in preferred dividends and a $1.2 million decrease in total expenses that was partially offset by a $9.7 million decrease in TBA dollar roll income. Earnings available for distribution per common share decreased $0.01 due to the issuance of 2.3 million shares of common stock under the Company's at-the-market program during the third quarter.

Book value per common share for the third quarter of 2022 decreased 21% to $12.80 as escalating inflationary pressures led to increased expectations for tighter monetary policy and elevated market volatility. Agency RMBS valuations were sharply lower for the third consecutive quarter, resulting in the sector's worst nine- and twelve-month performance on record. Net losses on investments were partially offset by net gains on derivatives and gains on repurchases of preferred stock. Book value is estimated to be between $11.96 and $12.44 per common share as of October 31, 2022.

Total average earning assets were $4.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, down from $4.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Total average borrowings were $3.9 billion in the third quarter, down from $4.1 billion in the second quarter. The Company reduced average earnings assets and average borrowings given its expectations that persistently elevated market volatility due to the Federal Reserve's acceleration of monetary policy tightening could result in lower valuations on the Company's assets.

Average net interest rate margin decreased 97 basis points to 2.51% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher average cost of funds. Average earning asset yields increased 53 basis points to 4.35% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter primarily due to the Company's rotation into higher yielding Agency RMBS. The Company's Agency RMBS portfolio consisted primarily of 3.0% to 5.5% coupon 30 year fixed-rate securities as of September 30, 2022. Average cost of funds increased 150 basis points to 1.84% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter reflecting increases in the Federal Funds target interest rate.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 5.1x as of September 30, 2022 compared to 3.4x as of June 30, 2022, and its economic debt-to-equity ratio was 5.3x as of September 30, 2022 compared to 3.9x as of June 30, 2022. The Company's leverage ratios increased as a result of the repurchase of preferred stock and the decline in Agency RMBS valuations.

Total expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were approximately $5.9 million compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity(1) decreased to 2.65% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a reduction in management fees attributable to a lower stockholders' equity base.

As previously announced on September 28, 2022, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.65 per share on September 26, 2022 that was paid on October 27, 2022 to its stockholders of record as of October 11, 2022. The Company declared the following dividends on November 1, 2022: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share payable on December 27, 2022 to its stockholders of record as of December 5, 2022 and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on December 27, 2022 to its stockholders of record as of December 5, 2022.

(1) The ratio of annualized total expenses to average stockholders' equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average stockholders' equity.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except share amounts September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Interest income

















Mortgage-backed and other securities 49,058

43,994

42,657

134,689

124,725 Commercial loan 670

561

525

1,768

1,621 Total interest income 49,728

44,555

43,182

136,457

126,346 Interest expense

















Repurchase agreements (1) 18,008

3,455

(3,272)

19,359

(8,109) Total interest expense 18,008

3,455

(3,272)

19,359

(8,109) Net interest income 31,720

41,100

46,454

117,098

134,455



















Other income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net (260,837)

(324,876)

(16,830)

(1,090,101)

(276,067) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses —

—

—

—

1,768 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures (6)

(352)

344

(287)

581 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 133,549

181,742

35,282

554,151

135,959 Other investment income (loss), net —

(11)

1

44

1 Total other income (loss) (127,294)

(143,497)

18,797

(536,193)

(137,758) Expenses

















Management fee – related party 3,836

4,619

5,432

13,729

15,771 General and administrative 2,018

2,519

2,139

6,561

6,279 Total expenses 5,854

7,138

7,571

20,290

22,050 Net income (loss) (101,428)

(109,535)

57,680

(439,385)

(25,353) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,862)

(8,100)

(8,394)

(22,356)

(29,401) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 12,688

1,491

—

14,179

— Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred stock —

—

—

—

(4,682) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (94,602)

(116,144)

49,286

(447,562)

(59,436) Earnings (loss) per share:

















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















Basic (2.78)

(3.52)

1.66

(13.42)

(2.28) Diluted (2.78)

(3.52)

1.66

(13.42)

(2.28)

(1) Negative interest expense on repurchase agreements is due to amortization of net deferred gains on de-designated interest rate swaps that exceeds current period interest expense on repurchase agreements. For further information on amortization of amounts classified in accumulated other comprehensive income before the Company discontinued hedge accounting, see Note 8 and Note 12 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net income (loss) (101,428)

(109,535)

57,680

(439,385)

(25,353) Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net (1,243)

(1,825)

(473)

(5,489)

1,663 Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest expense (4,855)

(4,802)

(5,601)

(14,853)

(16,398) Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture (141)

(93)

187

(434)

164 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (6,239)

(6,720)

(5,887)

(20,776)

(14,571) Comprehensive income (loss) (107,667)

(116,255)

51,793

(460,161)

(39,924) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,862)

(8,100)

(8,394)

(22,356)

(29,401) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 12,688

1,491

—

14,179

— Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred stock —

—

—

—

(4,682) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (100,841)

(122,864)

43,399

(468,338)

(74,007)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands, except share amounts September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $4,043,370 and $7,326,175, respectively) 4,356,991

7,804,259 Cash and cash equivalents 163,590

357,134 Restricted cash 100,775

219,918 Due from counterparties 4,837

7,985 Investment related receivable 19,306

16,766 Derivative assets, at fair value 11,227

270 Other assets 28,979

37,509 Total assets 4,685,705

8,443,841 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 3,887,291

6,987,834 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 3,695

14,356 Dividends payable 22,979

29,689 Investment related payable 706

— Accrued interest payable 3,766

1,171 Collateral held payable 10

280 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,839

1,887 Due to affiliate 4,210

6,489 Total liabilities 3,924,496

7,041,706 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,537,634 and 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($113,441 and $155,000 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively) 109,679

149,860 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,816,470 and 11,500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($195,412 and $287,500 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively) 189,028

278,108 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 and 450,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 35,352,123 and 32,987,478 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 353

330 Additional paid in capital 3,858,418

3,819,375 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,510

37,286 Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (3,412,779)

(2,882,824) Total stockholders' equity 761,209

1,402,135 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,685,705

8,443,841

(1) See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds)

Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds) Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin)

Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) Economic debt-to-equity ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate. The Company added the gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock as a reconciling item to its earnings available for distribution calculation in the second quarter of 2022 because the gain does not represent earnings on its investment portfolio.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (94,602)

(116,144)

49,286

(447,562)

(59,436) Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net 260,837

324,876

16,830

1,090,101

276,067 Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) (62,877)

(141,232)

(38,093)

(487,538)

(164,396) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) (40,527)

(26,944)

(1,364)

(21,618)

15,141 TBA dollar roll income (2) 2,159

11,855

9,316

27,415

29,541 Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock (12,688)

(1,491)

—

(14,179)

— (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net (3) —

11

(1)

(44)

(1) Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4) (4,855)

(4,802)

(5,601)

(14,853)

(16,398) Subtotal 142,049

162,273

(18,913)

579,284

139,954 Earnings available for distribution 47,447

46,129

30,373

131,722

80,518 Basic income (loss) per common share (2.78)

(3.52)

1.66

(13.42)

(2.28) Earnings available for distribution per common share (5) 1.39

1.40

1.02

3.95

3.09

(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 62,877

141,232

38,093

487,538

164,396 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 40,527

26,944

1,364

21,618

(15,141) Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps 30,145

13,566

(4,175)

44,995

(13,296) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 133,549

181,742

35,282

554,151

135,959

(2) A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency securities, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(3) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions, net is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings 22,863

8,257

2,329

34,212

8,289 Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4,855)

(4,802)

(5,601)

(14,853)

(16,398) Repurchase agreements interest expense 18,008

3,455

(3,272)

19,359

(8,109)

(5) Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

The table below presents the components of earnings available for distribution:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Effective net interest income (1) 57,010

49,864

36,678

147,240

104,761 TBA dollar roll income 2,159

11,855

9,316

27,415

29,541 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures (6)

(352)

344

(287)

581 (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses —

—

—

—

1,768 Total expenses (5,854)

(7,138)

(7,571)

(20,290)

(22,050) Subtotal 53,309

54,229

38,767

154,078

114,601 Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,862)

(8,100)

(8,394)

(22,356)

(29,401) Issuance and redemption costs of redeemed preferred stock —

—

—

—

(4,682) Earnings available for distribution 47,447

46,129

30,373

131,722

80,518

(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its floating rate borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments it makes on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds Total interest expense 18,008

1.84 %

3,455

0.34 %

(3,272)

(0.17 %) Add: Amortization of net deferred gain

(loss) on de-designated interest

rate swaps 4,855

0.50 %

4,802

0.47 %

5,601

0.29 % Add (less): Contractual net interest

expense (income) on interest rate

swaps recorded as gain (loss) on

derivative instruments, net (30,145)

(3.09 %)

(13,566)

(1.34 %)

4,175

0.21 % Effective interest expense (7,282)

(0.75 %)

(5,309)

(0.53 %)

6,504

0.33 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds / Effective Cost of Funds Total interest expense 19,359

0.55 %

(8,109)

(0.13 %) Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated

interest rate swaps 14,853

0.42 %

16,398

0.27 % Add (less): Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest

rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments,

net (44,995)

(1.27 %)

13,296

0.22 % Effective interest expense (10,783)

(0.30 %)

21,585

0.36 %

The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest Rate Margin / Effective Interest Rate Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest Rate Margin / Effective Interest Rate Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest Rate Margin / Effective Interest Rate Margin Net interest income 31,720

2.51 %

41,100

3.48 %

46,454

2.15 % Less: Amortization of net deferred

(gain) loss on de-designated

interest rate swaps (4,855)

(0.50 %)

(4,802)

(0.47 %)

(5,601)

(0.29 %) Add (less): Contractual net interest

income (expense) on interest rate

swaps recorded as gain (loss) on

derivative instruments, net 30,145

3.09 %

13,566

1.34 %

(4,175)

(0.21 %) Effective net interest income 57,010

5.10 %

49,864

4.35 %

36,678

1.65 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest Rate Margin / Effective Interest Rate Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest Rate Margin / Effective Interest Rate Margin Net interest income 117,098

2.82 %

134,455

2.01 % Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated

interest rate swaps (14,853)

(0.42 %)

(16,398)

(0.27 %) Add (less): Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate

swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 44,995

1.27 %

(13,296)

(0.22 %) Effective net interest income 147,240

3.67 %

104,761

1.52 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.

September 30, 2022 $ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 4,312,131 44,860 4,356,991 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 163,590 — 163,590 Restricted cash (3) 100,775 — 100,775 Derivative assets, at fair value (3) 11,161 66 11,227 Other assets 25,516 27,606 53,122 Total assets 4,613,173 72,532 4,685,705







Repurchase agreements 3,887,291 — 3,887,291 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 3,695 — 3,695 Other liabilities 30,754 2,756 33,510 Total liabilities 3,921,740 2,756 3,924,496







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 691,433 69,776 761,209 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 5.6 — 5.1 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 5.8 — 5.3

(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS, a commercial loan and unconsolidated joint ventures are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($142.8 million as of September 30, 2022) to total stockholders' equity.

June 30, 2022 $ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 3,863,260 51,905 3,915,165 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 202,182 — 202,182 Restricted cash (3) 128,604 — 128,604 Derivative assets, at fair value (3) 4,236 53 4,289 Other assets 25,462 28,729 54,191 Total assets 4,223,744 80,687 4,304,431







Repurchase agreements 3,262,530 — 3,262,530 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 37,284 — 37,284 Other liabilities 42,101 3,053 45,154 Total liabilities 3,341,915 3,053 3,344,968







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 881,829 77,634 959,463 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 3.7 — 3.4 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 4.2 — 3.9

(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS, a commercial loan and unconsolidated joint ventures are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($466.6 million as of June 30, 2022) to total stockholders' equity.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Average earning assets (1) 4,568,855

4,663,313

8,713,515

5,403,538

8,955,315 Average earning asset yields (2) 4.35 %

3.82 %

1.98 %

3.37 %

1.88 %



















Average borrowings (3) 3,907,724

4,059,423

7,846,240

4,720,478

8,044,655 Average cost of funds (4) 1.84 %

0.34 %

(0.17 %)

0.55 %

(0.13 %)

(1) Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (2) Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.

