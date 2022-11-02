HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB), which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.

Highlights

Revenue decreased 3.8% compared to Q3 2021, reflecting lower consumer sales overall partially offset by higher commercial sales

Operating profit was $9.4 million compared to $7.4 million in Q3 2021, reflecting gross profit margin expansion and lower SG&A expense

Demand for small kitchen appliances continues to be significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels and modestly softer than 2021

For the full year 2022, Hamilton Beach Brands expects revenue to decrease slightly and operating profit to increase significantly compared to 2021

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Total revenue decreased $5.9 million, or 3.8%, to $150.8 million compared to $156.7 million, primarily due to lower unit volume partially offset by price increases and a favorable product mix. Sales decreases in the Company's Latin American, Mexican and U.S. consumer markets were partially offset by increases in the global commercial and Canadian consumer markets. Revenue also decreased in Brazil and China as the Company has transitioned to a licensing model in those markets as of the end of 2021. In the Company's consumer markets, decreased sales in the third quarter reflected continued inventory rebalancing overall by many retailers, timing of holiday build orders, and slightly softer point of sale.

In the Company's global commercial market, revenue increased $3.9 million, or 35.8%. This growth reflects a continued strong rebound in the food service and hospitality industries from pandemic-driven demand softness as well as the Company's new product introductions and line extensions.

The Company continued to make progress with its strategic initiatives in the third quarter of 2022. Ecommerce sales increased 7.8% and accounted for 34.5% of total revenue compared to 30.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Premium market sales increased 35.1%, and sales in the home health and wellness market grew 29.6%.

Gross profit was $34.8 million compared to $33.3 million. Gross profit margin expanded to 23.1% compared to 21.2%, due to the impact of pricing initiatives that offset higher product costs, favorable product mix, and lower expenses for outside warehousing and labor compared to the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $25.4 million compared to $25.8 million, primarily due to non-recurring expenses for last year's distribution center relocation.

Operating profit was $9.4 million compared to $7.4 million.

Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 109,828 shares of its Class A common stock at prevailing market prices for an aggregate purchase price of $1.4 million.

Cash Flow and Debt

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net cash used for operating activities was $40.2 million compared to a use of $4.1 million in the prior year, primarily due to net working capital, which was a use of cash of $62.1 million in 2022 compared to use of cash of $4.4 million in 2021. Trade receivables provided net cash of $21.4 million during 2022 compared to $26.5 million in 2021, due to the lower sales and improvement in days outstanding. Net cash used for inventory and accounts payable combined was $83.5 million in 2022 compared to $30.9 million in 2021.

Elevated inventory levels are primarily due to longer lead times in the supply chain, retailer inventory rebalancing programs, and normal variations in holiday build ordering patterns. While the Company's products are not in an overstocked position at retail, overstock levels in other categories are having an impact on retailer reorders overall. Strong placements for the holiday selling season and purchase order adjustments are expected to enable the Company to significantly reduce current inventory levels by the end of the year.

Capital expenditures through the third quarter of 2022 decreased to $1.6 million compared to $9.1 million through the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to capital spending for the Company's new distribution center in the prior year that did not recur.

At September 30, 2022, net debt, or debt minus cash and cash equivalents, was $144.5 million compared to $113.5 million at September 30, 2021, and $95.7 million at December 31, 2021, due to higher net working capital.

Outlook

Demand for small kitchen appliances in the U.S. remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels and modestly softer than 2021. Consumers continue to prepare a significant number of meals and beverages at home as a result of new habits formed during the pandemic, hybrid or continued remote work-from-home practices, a heightened interest in healthy eating, and as a means to control expenses during inflationary times. The global commercial market is expected to continue to rebound strongly from pandemic-driven demand softness.

The Company expects continued progress with its strategic initiatives in 2022 as it focuses on increasing sales in the premium, home health and wellness, and global commercial markets, and in the ecommerce channel. The Company has introduced a broad array of new products across all of its brands and has secured strong placements for the holiday selling season. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects that revenue will increase modestly compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, Hamilton Beach Brands expects revenue to decrease slightly compared to record revenue in 2021. Full-year operating profit is expected to increase significantly compared to 2021, including a $10 million insurance recovery in the first quarter of 2022. Final results will depend upon consumer pull-through and retailer reorders throughout the holiday selling season.

The Company's six strategic initiatives are focused on long-term growth and value creation. Following is a brief summary of each one.

Expand in Home Health and Wellness: This initiative was added in 2021. During the past year, the Company took many steps to introduce new products in the air purification, water filtration and home medical categories. New products in these categories are expected to generate revenue as they are launched in 2022 and into 2023 and gain momentum. To date, the Company has:

Introduced the first products in a new line of premium air purifiers under the Clorox ® brand name as part of an exclusive multiyear trademark licensing agreement with The Clorox Company. The Company is pleased with consumer acceptance of these new products.

Launched the Smart Sharps Bin ® from Hamilton Beach Health ® powered by HealthBeacon ® for at-home injection care management in the U.S. home medical market under an exclusive multiyear agreement with HealthBeacon plc. In the third quarter of 2022, the system became Medicare and Medicaid eligible, in addition to being FSA and HSA eligible, which is expected to drive increased adoption.

Entered into an exclusive multiyear trademark licensing agreement with Brita® and plans to launch a new line of countertop water appliances in early 2023.

Gain Share in the Premium Market: New products and digital marketing are expected to drive growth of the Company's premium brand products. In 2022, the Company launched Generation 2 of the Bartesian® premium cocktail machine, introduced the Bartesian Duet, a smaller 2-bottle model, and a commercial model. The CHI® garment care brand continues to grow as consumers return to offices and engage in more out-of-home activities.

Lead in the Global Commercial Market: The Company expects to generate additional growth in the global commercial market through product development, digital marketing and increasing customer relationships with regional and global chains.

Drive Core Growth: The Company plans to drive growth of its flagship Hamilton Beach® and Proctor Silex® brands through innovative new product development, including an emphasis on higher priced products, and digital marketing.

Accelerate Digital Transformation: The Company plans to continue to invest in robust digital marketing for all of its brands and markets.

Leverage Partnerships and Acquisitions: The Company is actively engaged in the pursuit of additional trademark licensing agreements, strategic alliances and acquisitions that would drive growth in all of its markets.

Hamilton Beach Brands expects to benefit from its strengths and competitive advantages, even during periods of economic downturn. These include:

Leader in the small kitchen appliance industry.

Leading market share . Hamilton Beach is the #1 small kitchen appliance brand in the USA , in brick-and-mortar and ecommerce channels, based on units sold.

Strong portfolio of preferred, well-known, trusted brands covers the broad range of value to luxury markets and more than 50 categories. The Company's diversified portfolio provides exposure to high-income consumers through its premium products. It also provides numerous offerings to value-tier consumers and includes the opportunity to capture potential trade-down during times of economic downturn. The Company also has exposure to the higher-priced, higher-margin global commercial food service and hotel room amenities markets.

Well-developed ecommerce capability. Online sales accounted for 35.1% of total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

History of proven innovation. The Company has launched new products across the highest demand categories in the second half of 2022. The Company's new product development supports its strategic initiatives for growth of its flagship brands, Hamilton Beach and Proctor Silex, as well as in the premium, home health and wellness, and global commercial markets.

Resilient during past economic downturns. The small kitchen appliance industry and the Company have been resilient during recessionary times, as consumers become more home centric and cook more, and many product categories are considered essential.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct an earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The call may be accessed by dialing 888-350-3452 (toll free), International 647-362-9199. Conference ID: 1809480. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita® countertop water appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Hamilton Beach Brands has entered the home medical market through a multiyear agreement with HealthBeacon plc and is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the U.S. and Canada under the new brand name Hamilton Beach Health®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (1) the Company's ability to source and ship products to meet anticipated demand, (2) the Company's ability to successfully manage ongoing constraints throughout the global transportation supply chain, (3) the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's business; (4) the direct and indirect impacts of the increasingly volatile global economic conditions as a result of the conflict in Ukraine; (5) changes in the sales prices, product mix or levels of consumer purchases of small electric and specialty housewares appliances, (6) changes in consumer retail and credit markets, including the increasing volume of transactions made through third-party internet sellers, (7) bankruptcy of or loss of major retail customers or suppliers, (8) changes in costs, including transportation costs, of sourced products, (9) delays in delivery of sourced products, (10) changes in or unavailability of quality or cost effective suppliers, (11) exchange rate fluctuations, changes in the import tariffs and monetary policies and other changes in the regulatory climate in the countries in which the Company operates or buys and/or sells products, (12) the impact of tariffs on customer purchasing patterns, (13) product liability, regulatory actions or other litigation, warranty claims or returns of products, (14) customer acceptance of, changes in costs of, or delays in the development of new products, (15) increased competition, including consolidation within the industry, (16) shifts in consumer shopping patterns, gasoline prices, weather conditions, the level of consumer confidence and disposable income as a result of economic conditions, unemployment rates or other events or conditions that may adversely affect the level of customer purchases of HBB products, (17) changes mandated by federal, state and other regulation, including tax, health, safety or environmental legislation, and (18) other risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Furthermore, the situation surrounding COVID-19, including the mutation of variants, continues to remain fluid globally and the Company continues to manage ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic as they relate to demand, supply and operations. The potential for a material impact on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, and stock price remains a risk. The Company cannot reasonably estimate with any degree of certainty any future impact of COVID-19. The extent of any impact will depend on the scope of any new virus mutations and outbreaks, the nature of government public health guidelines and the public's adherence to those guidelines, the success of business and economic recovery as the pandemic recedes, the easing of pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions, unemployment levels, and the extent to which new lockdowns may be needed or are required in particular countries including China.

*****

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

(In thousands, except per

share data)

(In thousands, except per

share data) Revenue $ 150,823

$ 156,740

$ 444,701

$ 460,644 Cost of sales 115,979

123,456

349,649

367,284 Gross profit 34,844

33,284

95,052

93,360 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,425

25,788

67,361

79,614 Amortization of intangible assets 50

50

150

150 Operating profit (loss) 9,369

7,446

27,541

13,596 Interest expense, net 1,289

662

2,889

2,080 Other expense (income), net 432

(126)

1,646

(179) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,648

6,910

23,006

11,695 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,741

1,204

4,837

3,027 Net income (loss) $ 5,907

$ 5,706

$ 18,169

$ 8,668















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.43

$ 0.41

$ 1.30

$ 0.62















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 13,869

13,887

13,999

13,872 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 13,892

13,902

14,026

13,888

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



SEPTEMBER 30

2022

DECEMBER 31

2021

SEPTEMBER 30

2021

(In thousands) Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,504

$ 1,125

$ 1,463 Trade receivables, net 97,802

119,580

120,672 Inventory 244,464

183,382

176,982 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,295

14,273

22,755 Total current assets 357,065

318,360

321,872 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,363

30,485

31,699 Goodwill 6,253

6,253

6,253 Other intangible assets, net 1,542

1,692

1,742 Deferred income taxes 1,800

4,006

3,088 Deferred costs 14,465

18,703

14,785 Other non-current assets 7,432

3,005

3,024 Total assets $ 416,920

$ 382,504

$ 382,463 Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 111,485

$ 131,912

$ 126,231 Accrued compensation 10,543

11,719

10,797 Accrued product returns 4,651

6,429

6,048 Other current liabilities 13,222

14,116

17,084 Total current liabilities 139,901

164,176

160,160 Revolving credit agreements 146,051

96,837

114,950 Other long-term liabilities 13,019

19,212

19,448 Total liabilities 298,971

280,225

294,558 Stockholders' equity









Class A Common stock 106

103

102 Class B Common stock 39

40

41 Capital in excess of par value 64,117

61,586

61,233 Treasury stock (8,939)

(5,960)

(5,960) Retained earnings 74,597

60,753

49,505 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,971)

(14,243)

(17,016) Total stockholders' equity 117,949

102,279

87,905 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 416,920

$ 382,504

$ 382,463

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

2022

2021

(In thousands) Operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 18,169

$ 8,668 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,552

3,077 Deferred income taxes 912

4,245 Stock compensation expense 2,533

2,883 Brazil foreign currency loss 2,085

— Other 898

1,208 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Affiliate payable —

(505) Trade receivables 21,370

26,546 Inventory (63,328)

(3,082) Other assets 2,181

(12,160) Accounts payable (20,150)

(27,868) Other liabilities (8,395)

(7,118) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (40,173)

(4,106) Investing activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,560)

(9,109) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,560)

(9,109) Financing activities





Net additions (reductions) to revolving credit agreements 49,604

16,580 Purchase of treasury stock (2,979)

— Cash dividends paid (4,325)

(4,078) Financing fees paid (47)

— Other financing —

(243) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 42,253

12,259 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (204)

4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Increase (decrease) for the period 316

(952) Balance at the beginning of the period 2,150

3,436 Balance at the end of the period $ 2,466

$ 2,484







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,504

$ 1,463 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 58

208 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 904

813 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 2,466

$ 2,484

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company