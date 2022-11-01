TÜV Rheinland celebrates its 150th anniversary globally

TÜV Rheinland, the industry leader, has presence in 60 countries with more than 20,000 employees.

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a German based company specializing in quality, safety and sustainability, is celebrating 150 years of providing solutions to industries from railroads to electromobility, from steam engines to digitalization. Its goal is to shape the future ensuring quality and safety of people, technology, and the environment.

The company's history begins in 1872 in Cologne, Germany, with the start of steam boiler operations. Today, TUV Rheinland impacts the lives of people and companies including sectors such as toys, electrical appliances, elevators, energy and environmental systems, electronics, heavy machinery and pressurized containers. In addition, TÜV Rheinland recently became the first company to certify a drone worldwide.

Advancing globally with the ability to perform tests, inspections and certifications of all products and services known, TÜV Rheinland currently has more than 200 laboratories globally.

TUV Rheinland belongs to the Quality and Safety Certification industry, which generates worldwide revenue of more than 200 billion dollars and provides over one million jobs. The TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) sector is one of the least publicized but most required sectors in the world, as it verifies and supports the value chains of companies and the products that people use in their daily lives.

In 2021, TÜV Rheinland closed its fiscal year with global consolidated revenues of 2.1 billion euros. Which represents a positive scenario after the pandemic and the challenges it had to face worldwide.

"At a time when all companies need to pay more attention to their global value chains, we are the partner of choice that can help locally with trusted experts. When it comes to taking steps into the future, TUV Rheinland often leads the way. For 150 years, we have seen ourselves as a partner for new technologies because we make innovations successful through safety - yesterday steam boilers, today renewable energies, tomorrow artificial intelligence. True to the motto: "We make the future a little safer,"" explains Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of the TÜV Rheinland Group.

TÜV Rheinland has five business units that are involved in key areas of the economy in the countries where it operates, providing support and service to leading manufacturing and export industries such as the automotive and petroleum industries, electrical and electronic consumer goods, construction safety, verification of regulatory compliance in rail transport, and the training, implementation and certification of management systems.

150 years of safety: Since 1872, TÜV Rheinland has been committed to making technology safe for people and the environment. From steam engines to digitalization - from its beginnings as the "Verein zur Überwachung der Dampfkessel in den Kreisen Elberfeld und Barmen" (Association for the Monitoring of Steam Boilers in the Districts of Elberfeld and Barmen), TÜV Rheinland has become a globally active testing service provider that ensures safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. Today, this responsibility unites more than 20,000 employees. They generate an annual turnover of around 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. TÜV Rheinland is also shaping the future with safety and sustainability. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has therefore been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

