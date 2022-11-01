Main Street Financial Services Corp Reports 3rd Quarter Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wheeling, WV based Main Street Financial Services Corp. reported its third quarter year to date financial results on Tuesday, November 01, 2022.

Year to date Revenue was $16.2 million compared to $16.4 million in 2021.

Year to date Net Income as $3.93 million compared to $3.97 million in 2021.

Total assets came in at $604.6 million in 2022 versus $565.2 million in 2021.

Gross loans totaled $403.5 million in 2022 versus $398.7 million in 2021.

Total deposits totaled $519.9 million in 2022 versus $486.2 million in 2021.

About Main Street Bank:

Main Street Bank was founded in June 2001, and we are proud that our bank is locally owned and managed. We know that a locally based bank staffed by seasoned banking professionals has a greater understanding of what local people need. Our customers know that the best bankers in the Ohio Valley work at Main Street Bank. We make decisions quickly and respond rapidly to advancements in the banking industry, always remembering that technology can never replace sincere, personal service.

