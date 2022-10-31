Herculiner®, a J-B Weld® Company, Announces the Launch of Two New Innovative DIY Liner Products

Herculiner Professional Grade Kit and Herculiner Bed Liner Restore Deliver on Best-in-Class Durability and Dependability

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Herculiner, a J-B Weld Company, announced the launch of the Herculiner Professional Grade Kit, a brand new truck bed liner kit made with two-part technology designed to outperform both factory and DIY truck bed liners, and Herculiner Bed Liner Restore, an innovative restoration and cosmetic detailing solution that brings original color and shine back to any kind of truck bed liner with results that last for a full year. With the addition of these two new innovative product offerings to the original do-it-yourself truck bed liner brand, Herculiner is continuing to deliver on its proven, best-in-class durability and dependability for truck owners and beyond.

"For years, DIYers have trusted Herculiner as the industry leader in roll-on bed liners to protect their truck beds and other hard-working surfaces," said Chip Hanson, Chairman & CEO at J-B Weld. "By harnessing the power of Herculiner and J-B Weld technology, we're bringing 'durable' and 'dependable' to the next level with innovative DIY offerings that make it easy to install and quickly get back on the road."

The Herculiner Professional Grade Kit uses a unique, two-part technology to provide tough, durable protection that won't flake, peel or chip and is resistant to scratches, rust, chemicals, weather and fading. The Professional Grade Kit also includes a spray gun for fast, smooth, one-coat application; the proprietary coating fully cures in 24-48 hours, providing protection for up to an eight-foot bed in just a single coat – meaning no waiting around to apply a second coat and a faster return to use.

With strong adhesion that can bond to virtually any surface, including metal, wood, concrete, aluminum, asphalt, rubber, fiberglass and most plastics, like PVC, the Professional Grade Kit can be used for more surfaces than just a truck bed. It can also be used as a protective coating or undercoating for everything from jeeps and open vehicles to boats, steps, walkways and decks, as well as other truck surfaces, such as bumpers, fenders, panels, wheel wells and undercarriages.

Herculiner Bed Liner Restore is specifically designed to restore color and shine to truck bed liners, including drop in, as well as factory and DIY coatings. It can even be used to rejuvenate bumpers and trim to bring out the best in a truck. With this cosmetic detailing solution, truck owners can continue to make the most of their old drop-in liners with protection that lasts a full year.

The Herculiner Professional Grade Kit and Herculiner Bed Liner Restore will be available for purchase on Amazon starting in January 2023 and in AutoZone stores beginning February 2023. To learn more about the number one DIY roll-on bed liner kit and other products from Herculiner, a J-B Weld company, visit the link here .

ABOUT HERCULINER

Herculiner delivers a range of best-in-class, innovative coatings for DIYers who demand dependability and durability for their hardest-working surfaces. Herculiner products are sold at over 20,000 retail locations globally, including automotive aftermarket, hardware and home centers, as well as online retailers.

Herculiner's innovative suite of products are highlighted by: The Original Roll-On Bed Liner Kit, trusted for years as the standard for dependable DIY bed liner protection; the Professional Grade 2 Part Spray-On Bed Liner Kit, utilizing a proprietary formula that outperforms both DIY and factory liners to provide the ultimate in durability; and Bed Liner Restore, a specially formulated spray that brings back the original color and shine to any truck bed liner or trim for a full year.

Herculiner is a proud member of the J-B Weld family of products. Learn more at Herculiner.com.

ABOUT J-B WELD

J-B Weld® is an employee-owned company founded in Sulphur Springs, Texas and headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. J-B Weld is America's preferred brand of DIY epoxy and adhesives for home, auto, crafting and more. Distributed across the U.S. at more than 50,000 retail locations, including ACE Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, AutoZone, Home Depot, Lowe's, Michaels, NAPA Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, True Value, and Walmart, J-B Weld is also found in leading retailers across Canada, Mexico, and more than 30 other countries around the world. J-B Weld's innovative range of strongest in class products help self-reliant, DIYers of all skill levels confidently pull off projects both big and small, from the home to the garage. J-B Weld, World's Strongest Bond™.

