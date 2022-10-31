Ansys Announces the Launch of Ansys Gateway powered by AWS

Ansys' cloud-based platform to allow easy access and deployment of Ansys simulations on AWS

Ansys Gateway powered by AWS is a solution for developers, designers, and engineers who want to manage their complete Ansys simulation and CAD/CAE projects on the cloud

The Ansys Gateway on-demand platform offers easy, flexible, scalable access to Ansys applications via a web browser for customers away from their desk

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced availability of Ansys Gateway powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which allows customers to use popular Ansys products in one unique workspace on AWS – helping simplify access to faster, more flexible, and highly scalable engineering solutions. Ansys Gateway powered by AWS is available in AWS Marketplace and makes it possible for customers to easily access, subscribe and configure Ansys applications from a single location. Customers will also benefit from the accelerated performance of Ansys applications enhanced on AWS.

Ansys Gateway powered by AWS features on-demand access to Ansys applications and high-performance computing (HPC) resources on the cloud. (PRNewswire)

Ansys Gateway powered by AWS features on-demand access to Ansys applications and high-performance computing (HPC) resources on the cloud as part of a strategy designed to make simulation software more affordable. Customers can manage and control computer-aided design (CAD) / computer-aided engineering (CAE) cloud consumption and costs on AWS while taking advantage of the scalable hardware and compute capacity. This offering provides seamless cloud support for both Ansys applications as well as other popular CAE/CAD software. With control over their hybrid architecture, customers can bring their own licenses to Ansys Gateway powered by AWS and easily manage user access, permissions, data and security.

With Ansys Gateway powered by AWS, customers gain instant, intuitive access to Ansys applications. In addition to reducing time to market, customers can reduce costs by paying for cloud resources only when they are being used.

"We were surprised by how easy and seamless it is to switch from our internal cluster to the cloud with Ansys Gateway powered by AWS," said Steve Collie, aerodynamics coordinator at Emirates Team New Zealand. "We can quickly set up a workstation or cluster and select the best hardware. We can replace our hardware every day if we want, instead of replacing physical resources every four years. It's fast and intuitive to switch back and forth from cluster to cloud as our needs change."

"Our goal at Ansys has always been to make simulation accessible to as many startups, students and businesses – large and small – as possible. Providing easy, affordable access to Ansys' solutions makes greater innovation and efficiency possible for all of our customers," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "By working with AWS, we are able to allow broader access to HPC by bringing down the traditional hardware barriers that have limited innovation for many of our customers."

"Working together with the company, we are excited about the launch of Ansys Gateway powered by AWS," said Bill Vass, vice president of engineering at AWS. "Now, customers can access and deploy Ansys' portfolio through AWS, helping customers remove barriers to scale globally, perform more simulations, and innovate faster."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

