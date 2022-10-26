Yiling Pharmaceutical Exhibiting its Innovative TCM Products during CHEXPO Macau 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEXPO Macau 2022 was officially opened on October 20, 2022. As one of the top 10 TCM enterprises in China, Yiling Pharmaceutical exhibited a number of its patented TCM and health products during the expo. As an international and frontier city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Macau becomes a good place for TCM international communication.

During the expo, Yiling's Lianhua respiratory health products attracted many visitors. Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, one of Yiling's patented TCMs developed under the guidance of the TCM collateral disease theory, has become a top brand for treating respiratory communicable diseases, and has been listed 30 times into the treatment protocols or experts' consensuses on the prevention and control of Influenza A, Influenza B, Avian Influenza and Covid-19 by Chinese government. Due to its great efficacy, Lianhua Qingwen is not only widely used in China, but also widely applied in fighting against Covid-19 in other countries. Up till now, Lianhua Qingwen has been approved market access in nearly 30 countries in the world, making it the most widely registered TCM overseas.

With more and more people becoming aware of the importance of respiratory health, the relative products become a necessity for people. The R&D team of Yiling Pharmaceutical has extracted effective antibacterial and antiviral ingredients from the herbal formula of Lianhua Qingwen, such as Herba Pogostemonis and mentha haplocalyx, and developed a special oil, the Lianhua anti-bacterial essential oil (HAbO). As a core patented product, HAbO has been applied in Yiling's health products. These products can provide all-round protection on respiratory health. Among these products, Lianhua Qingwen cool bursts, Lianhua masks, and Lianhua throat-clearing bacteriostatic spray are well received by consumers as they can effectively prevent bacterium from invading the respiratory tract, thus reduce the risk of infection.

Lianhua products (blue packages) designated as Official Anti-epidemic Products of the MIF, MFE & PLPEX (PRNewswire)

The 27th Macau International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), the Macau Franchise Expo (MFE), and the Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (PLPEX) were merged and held at the same time. Yiling's Lianhua health products were also selected as official anti-epidemic products and handed out to visitors.

