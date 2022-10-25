NEW ERA CAP UNVEILS 2022 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE COLLECTION HONORING AMERICA'S MILITARY COMMUNITY

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this weekend, fans will begin to see their favorite teams wearing the official 2022 Salute to Service sideline caps created by New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official sideline cap of the National Football League. The caps will be worn by players and coaches on NFL sidelines during games throughout November.

NFL teams will be wearing the official 2022 Salute to Service sideline caps created by New Era Cap LLC, the official sideline cap of the National Football League. (PRNewswire)

Featuring an American flag patch and camo print in its design for this year's Salute to Service collection, New Era joins the NFL, its teams and fans across the country in honoring our nation's service members, veterans, and families of the United States military community.

This collection includes caps in seven different profiles along with a visor, headband, and knit cap.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE CAP : The black cap displays team artwork featuring the team's logo with camo print behind it. A team-colored banner is in front of the logo with the team's name along with the year they joined the NFL. The undervisor features a camo pattern while a woven American flag patch adorns the right side of the cap. The official NFL Salute to Service logo is centered and embroidered on the back of the cap. This style is available in the 59FIFTY, low-profile 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY, 9TWENTY and Women's 9TWENTY profiles.





NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE VISOR: This black visor features the team's logo embroidered on the front with a camo-print undervisor. A woven patch of the American flag adorns the right side of the visor, while on the back, a team-color banner displays the team's name and the year they joined the NFL. A woven label NFL shield is placed to the right of the rear strap.





NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE KNIT: This black, Acrylic Yarn knit features team artwork embroidered above a camo-print fabric applique. A team-colored banner displays the team's name and the year they joined the NFL. The official NFL Salute to Service logo is centered and embroidered on the back of the knit.





NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE WOMEN'S KNIT: This Acrylic Yarn cuff knit features embroidered team artwork with camo print and a banner featuring the team's name and year they joined the league. A team-colored crown and pom compliments the black cuff. The official NFL Salute to Service logo is embroidered on the back of the knit.

"Each year, we work to create a style that honors those who serve and sacrifice to protect our country in the Armed Forces," said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "This year's collection shows our respect for our active-duty service members and veterans. By including the year each franchise joined the NFL, the design provides some history and reminds us that in all walks of our lives we owe a debt to those who came before us and especially to those who served in the military."

The 2022 NFL Salute to Service collection is available at local retailers and neweracap.com.

The NFL's Salute to Service is the League's year-round commitment to Honor, Empower and Connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. Since 2011, more than $58 million has been raised to support the NFL's Salute to Service partners which include the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project®. The NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products. Charitable contributions are donated to the NFL's Salute to Service partners. For more information, visit www.NFL.com/ Salute.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, Inc.

518-618-1175 | jmackowiak@martingroupmarketing.com

New Era Cap Co. logo (PRNewsfoto/New Era Cap Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC