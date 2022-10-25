Largest Deal in Brand History: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida

Leading Coffee Franchise Inks Development Agreement to Grow Footprint in One of Its Top Markets

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

Making Bad Ass Coffee history is Marquee Coffee LLC, a group of business partners led by Ardel McKenna. Originally from Chicago, IL, he has been a frequent visitor to Naples, FL for three decades and became an official resident in 2016. McKenna is immersed in southwest Florida development and formed Marquee Coffee LLC with two other partners specifically for this growth opportunity with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

"Since my first visit to one of the original Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii locations on 3rd Street in Olde Naples, I knew this was hands down the best coffee and coffee experience around," said McKenna. "Coffee became an integral part of my routine early in my career while on the trading floor of the Chicago Board of Trade – that combined with my knowledge of the Florida real estate market made for an easy decision to become a franchisee. Simply put, Bad Ass Coffee fits my personality and I've fallen in love with the product – and now more locals and tourists alike along the Florida Gulf Coast can witness the same Bad Ass Coffee experience and premium products that I have."

Marquee Coffee LLC plans to open all 20 stores within the next seven years between Bradenton and Naples as well as Marco Island. McKenna and his team are currently targeting sites in the greater Naples and Fort Myers Beach areas for the first locations to open in 2023.

"We're in the process of re-building southwest Florida after the result of Hurricane Ian, and now Bad Ass Coffee gets to be a part of that," added McKenna. "Whether locals and tourists are looking for a quick cup of joe or somewhere to hang out and stay while – Bad Ass Coffee delivers both."

Earlier this year, the brand announced a 5-unit agreement in the Tampa/Clearwater area and will soon be celebrating the grand opening of a new location in Pensacola Beach slated Q4. The senior leadership team believes that Florida is one of its strongest markets because of the performance and brand familiarity of existing stores. A current franchisee is actively expanding along the Florida panhandle, and there is strong interest in Orlando, Tallahassee, and the South Florida Atlantic Coast.

"Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has had repeated success in Florida for 20 years, and has built a loyal following of local regulars and seasonal residents/vacationers," shared Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Our brand experience and messaging are consistent with the Florida market, and Ardel understands that. His expertise and skills will be a tremendous addition to our system."

Year-to-date development includes five new store openings with five more expected before year end, 13 locations under construction, and an additional 79 units sold. The company also saw a 66% increase in average unit volume compared to last year, up 76% from 2019, which is credited to systemwide investments and enhancements.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $385,500-$778,000. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 24-US franchise locations – with additional 93 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

