eCapital Asset Based Lending CEO Jennifer Palmer Named President of Secured Finance Network

Palmer to Head Industry Organization with An Eye on Expansion

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading finance provider for businesses across North America and the U.K., is pleased to share the appointment of Jennifer Palmer, CEO of eCapital Asset Based Lending, to President of the Secured Finance Network (SFNet), a leading industry organization for companies and professionals who deliver and enable secured financing to businesses.

eCapital Corp. (PRNewswire)

"Jennifer is an exceptional leader and will be a huge asset to SFNet in the role of President," said Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital. "I am confident that through her leadership, commitment, and insights, she will expand and evolve the organization and create extraordinary value for our industry. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

Prior to her current role, Palmer was the CEO of Gerber Finance, an asset-based lending company based in New York, NY, which was acquired by eCapital in 2017. She leads and mentors a dynamic team that provides tailored financial solutions to companies looking to retain equity while driving sustainable growth. Known for her dedicated work ethic, Palmer is committed to encouraging more women to achieve C-suite roles and works to make financing more equitable by increasing the number of women-led businesses in the company's portfolio.

Palmer has been actively involved with SFNet for 15 years, previously serving on the Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Management Committee. Additionally, she is a Forbes Finance Council member and a sought-after speaker at industry events and through various media outlets.

"SFNet provides an important, centralized place for industry professionals to seek education and networking opportunities and provides vital industry advocacy in the face of new regulations," said Palmer. "I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time in our industry and am committed to helping SFNet expand and plan to create strategic partnerships with other relevant trade organizations."

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. By leveraging a team of over 700 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as freight factoring, invoice factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, payroll funding, and equipment financing, eCapital ensures businesses have the funds they need to do more. Through its Transportation, Commercial Finance, Staffing, Wellness, Healthcare divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions for over 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eCapital Corp.