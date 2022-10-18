Vancouverites Rejoice! Jollibee Opens Its Second Location in Vancouver, B.C. on October 20, Ready to Entice New Legions of Fans with Its Prime Spot on the Corner of Broadway & Cambie

This highly anticipated opening follows Jollibee's joyful debut in Downtown Vancouver earlier this year and marks the global restaurant brand's 86th location in North America.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand best-known for its mouth-watering Jolly Crispy Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and wildly popular Peach Mango Pies, is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Located in the heart of the city on the high-profile corner of West Broadway and Cambie Street, the new Jollibee will be situated on the second floor of the sleek new 510 West Broadway building, just steps away from the bustling Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station. The brand's new home at the prominent Broadway & Cambie intersection comes on the heels of Jollibee's successful premiere in Downtown Vancouver earlier this year, which welcomed thousands of hungry and excited fans from all over the city. On a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains, Jollibee's second outpost in the Province of British Columbia marks its 25th location in Canada, with more locations on the way.

Jollibee Vancouver, B.C. Located on the corner of West Broadway & Cambie Street. (PRNewswire)

Jollibee is passionate about delivering its signature brand of joy – great-tasting food at a great value, paired with its always-cheerful customer service – to both its longtime fans and first-time visitors. This opening gives fans of the Granville Street location a convenient new option to get their Jollibee fix and yet another reason for newcomers to discover for themselves why people line up for hours to get a taste of Jollibee's delicious offerings. If you haven't tried Jollibee, here are some of the brand's must-try menu items:

Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

Original Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. : The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie : Make sure to leave room for Jollibee's iconic dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust (one fan recently described it as "life changing"!). : Make sure to leave room for Jollibee's iconic dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust (one fan recently described it as "life changing"!).

"The outpouring of excitement and support we received in Vancouver earlier this year was overwhelming," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "Jollibee has an amazing fanbase here, and we are eager to expand our footprint across this beautiful city and provide convenient locations for everyone to enjoy – next stop, Broadway & Cambie!"

For those eager to check out the new Jollibee - Broadway & Cambie location, here are the key details to know before you go:

Address : 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver, British Columbia , V5Z 3Y6

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week.

Ordering Channels: This location offers dine-in, take-out service, online ordering, and delivery. DoorDash delivery will be available in the coming weeks. : This location offers dine-in, take-out service,. DoorDash delivery will be available in the coming weeks.

Jollibee store openings in Canada and around the world are known for drawing massive crowds – which was the case in Downtown Vancouver earlier this year when close to 5,000 excited fans flocked to 833 Granville Street to be part of the brand's milestone grand opening. Several fans were more than happy to camp overnight to be among the city's first to get their hands on Jollibee's Jolly Crispy Chicken and other mouth-watering menu items. The Vancouver Metropolitan Area represents a major growth market as the brand continues its North American expansion, so Vancouverites can look forward to more Jollibee locations in the coming months, starting with a new location in Surrey, which will be situated in downtown's dynamic King George Hub community. Plans are underway to open an additional Jollibee location in the city's Strawberry Hill Shopping Center.

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and the brand's soon-to-be-launched TikTok channel, @jollibeecanada. Make sure to follow along to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,300 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

