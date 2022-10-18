SCREENVISION MEDIA POWERS FORWARD ON STRENGTH OF GROWING PROFITABILITY & HEALTHY CAPITAL STRUCTURE - CONTINUES RAPID CINEMA NETWORK EXPANSION WITH ADDITION OF MORE THAN 500 SCREENS IN 2022

New Exhibitor Relationships with Bow Tie Management and R/C Theatres Underscore Company's Aggressive Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues, today announced the addition of 180 screens from Bow Tie Management and R/C Theatres, pushing the company's new screen count by more than 500 since January.

"As our sector continues its recovery, Screenvision is well positioned to capitalize given our strong partnership from our private equity sponsor Abry Partners, along with our vendors and exhibitor partners," said Screenvision CEO John Partilla. "We are experiencing a resounding advertising revenue rebound. With the strong upcoming Q4 slate of films, marketers and agencies are again returning to the unique and differentiating impact of cinema advertising in building their business from brand to demand."

Since the beginning of the year, Screenvision has signed 19 total exhibitor contracts that include 1,900 screens between new and expanded relationships. In addition to Bow Tie Management and R/C Theatres, deals include B&B Theatres, CMX Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas, CEC Theatres and Golden Ticket Cinemas.

"The new exhibitor relationships reflect the confidence shown in our expansive network and the very clear opportunity for Screenvision to drive long term and sustainable growth," said Screenvision Chief Partnership Officer Darryl Schaffer. "Screenvision is uniquely positioned -- now with three of the top five and seven of the top ten exhibitors – to offer brands a platform for capturing consumer attention unlike any other medium."

Bow Tie Management operates 7 theaters and 61 screens in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, South Carolina and Colorado.

"As we continue expanding our cinema footprint, Screenvision becomes an invaluable partner to accompany our growth strategy," said Joseph Masher, Owner & Operating Partner, Bow Tie Management.

R/C Theatres will bring 13 theaters and 119 screens, with locations spanning Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

"We selected Screenvision because of the seamlessness of their offering – from the preshow to delivery of the ads," said David Phillips, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, R/C Theatres.

Both deals include Screenvision's Marquee Positioning, highly coveted inventory that is typically reserved for high-profile advertisers featuring cinema-quality creative. Recently, brands such as Heineken and Google have utilized Marquee Positioning to showcase their long-form and attention-grabbing spots.

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,800 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Bow Tie Management

Bow Tie Management is an innovative, experienced theater and entertainment business operator. Led by industry veterans with over 70 years of collective experience, the company is growing rapidly throughout the USA. Bow Tie Management is the operating company of Bow Tie Cinemas and BTM Cinemas.

About RC Theatres

R/C Theatres has been in operation since 1932 with its first location being the Leader Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland. Since its inception, R/C has operated theatres in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The almost 100-year-old family business currently operates 119 screens across 13 locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

R/C's theatre in Reading, Pennsylvania, Reading Movies 11 & Imax, was among the first fully digital theatres in the country and the company has also represented many of the early digital 3D experiences available to customers in the US. Most recently, they have created their own proprietary premium large format auditorium called RCXtreme that combines a 4k laser projector, Dolby Atmos sound system, Buttkickers, and a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall screen that allows moviegoers to "not just watch a movie, experience it." Included in the 119 screens are two Imax's and three (soon-to-be four) RCXtremes. More than half of R/C's locations currently have luxury recliner seating, with plans to convert most of the locations soon. All new-build locations will have recliners.

R/C Theatres prides itself on being a leader of new technologies and using these to create a positive moviegoing experience for their customers.

