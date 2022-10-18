1WorldSync Welcomes Chief Revenue Officer To Executive Leadership Team

Veteran SaaS executive, Kathy Lord, joins to strengthen and scale the global sales organization

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced that it has added to its leadership team by appointing Kathy Lord as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This addition will strengthen the company's ability to scale the global sales organization and accelerate growth.

"We're thrilled to have Kathy lead our global sales and customer success organization," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer of 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed SaaS provider. "Kathy is passionate about scaling go-to-market organizations and has great experience accelerating growth at many well-known SaaS companies. Kathy's background is precisely what the sales organization requires to help us scale the business to the next stage and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Lord has more than 25 years of sales and customer success management, operations and executive leadership across a wide range of market segments and industries. As CRO, Lord will lead all sales segments globally for 1WorldSync, including field sales, inside sales, and customer success, and will be responsible for growing market share and accelerating top-line growth.

"The platform and capabilities the 1WorldSync team has built over the last several years now enables our customers to manage the full product content lifecycle from creating, managing, distributing and optimizing their product content to increase revenues. Now it's all about getting those capabilities in front of current and future customers at a higher velocity," said Lord. "That's exactly why I'm excited to bring my experience and partner with the rest of the leadership team to both accelerate growth for 1WorldSync and drive greater business value for our customers."

This news follows the company's acquisitions of Swogo and Aligntrac, which reinforce 1WorldSync's commitment to bringing the best people, processes and technology together, supporting the mission-critical needs of its global customer base in their omnichannel product content journeys.

To learn more about 1WorldSync, visit www.1worldsync.com.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.

