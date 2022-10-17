SCIENTIFIC GAMES UNVEILS AUTHENTIC LOTERIA AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE AT 2022 WORLD LOTTERY SUMMIT

Global Lottery Innovator Brings Popular Authentic LOTERIA to Life in Digital Extension of Physical Instant Scratch Game

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games' digital innovation teams will unveil an augmented reality experience unique to the global lottery industry at the 2022 World Lottery Summit from October 16-20, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada. The company has created a unique AR game extension, connecting players from a physical LOTERIA instant scratch game purchased at retail to a life-like LOTERIA AR second-chance win opportunity played via a mobile app.

The LOTERIA Bonus Night 3D mobile app is available on the App Store and Google Play. World Lottery Summit attendees can visit the Scientific Games exhibit to experience the new augmented reality. The physical scratch game, AR digital extension and mobile app were all created by the company's global game studios in partnership with Fremantle, the exclusive licensor of the original Don Clemente LOTERIA.

Amy Bergette, VP Digital Content Studio for Scientific Games, said, "The timing for augmented reality is right for lotteries. While the industry has experimented with AR products in the past, the mobile technology is now solidly in place and widely accessible. Players are ready."

Currently, there are an estimated 1.1 billion AR user devices worldwide, expected to rise to 1.7 billion by 2024. Nearly 100% of mobile smartphones sold today are now augmented reality enabled.

Scientific Games, a leader in digital lottery innovation and the world's largest creator of lottery instant games, developed the AR game extension over the last several years using qualitative player research. The company selected the immensely popular LOTERIA licensed brand as a colorful, natural enhancement to its first AR game extension.

"Our digital animators brought the original Don Clemente LOTERIA images to life in AR with an advanced second-chance collection promotion that leverages the traditional bingo-style game play inherent with the game," said Bergette. "We believe that it rivals the best AR experiences available to consumers. This is just the spark, it's just the beginning of the endless possibilities in what Scientific Games can offer with AR technology."

The company's AR game extension with a turnkey mobile app is available now so lotteries can easily add it to physical instant games in their 2023 portfolios. For the physical LOTERIA game purchased at retail, Scientific Games added high-definition HD Games symbols, along with LuxShimmer and LuxVelvet special finishing options from its Strategic Product Enhancements to add value to the player's experience.

John Schulz, President Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "Our multi-channel digital engagement strategy was to connect the physical game purchased at retail with the digital AR experience for players. We also wanted to offer today's players an enhanced, high-value experience that complements the lottery's overall portfolio."

Scientific Games provides games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

