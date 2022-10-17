Advertise With Us
Dominion Energy Proposes New Solar and Energy Storage Projects for Virginia Customers

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Proposed projects exceed 800 megawatts, enough to power more than 200,000 homes
  • Projects will support nearly 4,800 jobs and more than $920 million in economic benefits
  • Increasing use of renewables reduces fuel costs for Virginia customers

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia on Friday proposed nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will provide more than 800 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than 200,000 Virginia homes at peak output.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)(PRNewswire)

The proposal includes 10 solar and energy storage projects, totaling nearly 500 MW, that will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia. The proposal also includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 13 solar and energy storage projects, totaling more than 300 megawatts, that are owned by independent developers. The PPAs were selected through a competitive solicitation process.

"These projects are another big step in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "The clean energy transition is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to communities across Virginia, and it's reducing fuel costs for our customers. That's a win-win for our customers and the communities we serve."

Construction of the projects is projected to support nearly 4,800 clean energy jobs and will generate more than $920 million in economic benefits across Virginia. Additional details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Utility-Scale Solar

Bridleton Solar

20 MW

Henrico County

Acquired from Vega Renewables, LLC

Cerulean Solar

62 MW

Richmond County

To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy

Courthouse Solar

167 MW

Charlotte County

Acquired from NOVI Energy

King's Creek Solar

20 MW

York County

Acquired from KDC Solar Virginia

Moon Corner Solar

60 MW

Richmond County

Developed by Dominion Energy Virginia

North Ridge Solar

20 MW

Powhatan County

Acquired from North Ridge Powhatan Solar, LLC

Southern Virginia Solar

125 MW

Pittsylvania County

Acquired from Strata Clean Energy

Distributed Solar

Ivy Landfill Solar

3 MW

Albemarle County

To be acquired from Community Power Group

Racefield Solar

3 MW

James City County

Acquired from Hexagon

Utility-Scale Energy Storage

Shands Storage

15.7 MW

Sussex County

Acquired from East Point Energy

In addition to SCC approval, the proposed utility-owned projects require local and state permits before construction may begin. If approved, the projects are expected to be completed between 2023 and 2025, and will add approximately $0.38 to the average residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates remain below the national, mid-Atlantic and east coast averages. As the company develops more renewables, which require no fuel, customers will see the benefit of lower fuel costs on their monthly bills.

The projects will help meet the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act's (VCEA) renewable portfolio standard, which requires Dominion Energy Virginia to generate 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045. Additionally, two of the projects – Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Solar – will be built on previously developed land in support of the VCEA's requirement for at least 200 MW of solar on brownfield sites.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-proposes-new-solar-and-energy-storage-projects-for-virginia-customers-301650838.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

