CompuGroup Medical US Receives Multiple 2022 Surescripts White Coat Awards

Annual Award Celebrates Healthcare Organizations Demonstrating Commitment to Patient Safety Through Improved E-Prescription Accuracy

CGM APRIMA and CGM eMDs EHRs Lead the Way to the Top Performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Medical US ("CGM") has received the 2022 Surescripts White Coat Award™ for both Highest Accuracy and Structured & Codified Sig Champion. The Surescripts White Coat Award is the healthcare industry's premier recognition for leaders in e-prescription accuracy.

CGM, an electronic health records vendor, is among the top winners from across the Surescripts Network Alliance® who met the highest standards for prescription accuracy and patient safety.

CGM is a leading provider of Electronic Health Record and Practice Management software as well as Revenue Cycle Management Services. Working closely with Surescripts, users, and other industry stakeholders the prescribing tools built into the EHRs have been constantly refined to meet changing industry requirements, the continually expanding capabilities of the electronic prescribing network, and most importantly, the needs of busy physicians and their patients.

"We are excited and proud to celebrate two Surescripts White Coat Awards," stated Derek Pickell, CEO of CompuGroup Medical US. "It represents both the technical quality of our solutions as well as our long history, focus, and leadership in making a positive difference in the productivity and satisfaction of our customers. This enables our vision to help our provider clients to focus on healthy outcomes for their patients."

"Prescription management is a significant part of a clinician's workload" said Eric Weidmann, MD, one of CGM's Chief Medical Officers and a practicing physician. "So when a system is able to deliver accurate prescriptions that reduce confusion and eliminate time-consuming phone calls and faxes it saves us time, and it also ensures the focus is on patients who can receive the medications they need."

The 2022 Surescripts White Coat Award recognized winners in three categories:

The Highest Accuracy award recognizes the best overall accuracy score.

The Structured & Codified Sig Champion award recognizes organizations making the best use of the Structured & Codified Sig field.

The RxChange Champion award highlights organizations successfully advancing the RxChange transaction.

"We are incredibly proud of this year's White Coat Award winners, who are among the highest achieving to date," said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Surescripts. "It is a tremendous point of pride that they are among our Surescripts Network Alliance, optimizing the performance of the Surescripts network and leading the transformation of healthcare across the country."

White Coat Award winners are evaluated based on data provided by Surescripts Sentinel®, an automated system that monitors electronic prescriptions and delivers insights to pharmacies, health systems and technology vendors. In 2021, the Surescripts Network Alliance saw a 10% increase in the aggregated Quality Index Score for electronic prescriptions across the network—a 200% improvement since 2016.

Visit Surescripts.com to learn more about the Surescripts White Coat Award.

About CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

Media Contact

Patrick Hall

CompuGroup Medical

(512) 638-6966

phall@emds.com

