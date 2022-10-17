Black Men Talk Tech Presents 4th Annual Unicorn Ambition Conference This October

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Men Talk Tech, a collective that supports emerging and elite Black tech entrepreneurs, officially announces this year's 4th Annual Unicorn Ambition Conference. This groundbreaking event is the only national conference that focuses on providing support for the Black male tech founder.

The Unicorn Ambition Conference provides exposure and resources to Black entrepreneurs who are leveraging technology to create innovative companies that can be scaled for massive growth, becoming the next "unicorn." Since its inception, the conference has highlighted Miami and South Florida as an emerging tech hub, especially for the Black community.

"Miami is here to stay. Companies are moving here and bringing tech talent along with investment capital. While there's still room for improvement, I'm happy to see it's no longer a 'requirement' to move outside of Miami to build your startup," says Evan Leaphart, one of the co-founders of Black Men Talk Tech.

This year's 4th annual conference will be an in-person event on October 20th and 21st, in the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf in Brickell. The event features thought-provoking panels, workshops, a "Tech & Hoops" basketball event and networking. Attendees leave with new relationships that they can turn to for advice, camaraderie, partnerships, and investments.

"For the last two years we have been a virtual conference. I'm excited that this year's Unicorn Ambition is an in-person event and I'm looking forward to networking and forging those unique relationships that are made when amazing people get together," says Boris Moyston, one of the co-founders of Black Men Talk Tech.

Unicorn Ambition will also feature a new Healthcare Tech pitch competition, sponsored by GSK. Early stage founders will compete for $15,000 in cash and prizes while pitching in front of senior GSK health executives.

"Often, the most creative solutions come from the community closest to the issue. I'm delighted that GSK is taking part in the healthcare tech pitch where participants will have the opportunity to work on innovative solutions for healthcare challenges facing the black community," says Maya Martinez-Davis, President, US Pharmaceuticals, GSK.

Attendees will learn valuable lessons from Chinedu Echeruo, serial entrepreneur and former founder of HopStop, the travel app that now powers Apple Maps as well as Alexander Knight, a Senior Vice President at Cooley LLP, an international law firm that specializes in supporting tech startups. Additional speakers at this year's Unicorn Ambition Conference include Luke Cooper, Founding Partner, Lattimer Ventures, McKeever Conwell, Founding & Managing Partner, RareBreed Ventures, Henri Pierre-Jacques, Managing Partner, Harlem Capital, Lizbeth Flores, Managing Partner, PAG Law, Jean-Pierre Barthelemy, Chief Technology Officer, OnRamp; and additional speakers to be added.

Black Men Talk Tech's Unicorn Ambition Conference experience will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and practitioners to share actionable, relevant, and timely insights to help grow your business.

REGISTER FOR TICKETS HERE: www.blackmentalktech.com

Unicorn Ambition Conference is sponsored by GSK, Accenture, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, MorganStanley, American Family Insurance, Balsamiq, Carta, and the Miami Herald.

About Black Men Talk Tech:

Black Men Talk Tech is a tech collective and conference series that supports emerging and elite Black tech entrepreneurs. Despite the many successes of Black men in the tech industry, Black men are still underrepresented as founders. Black Men Talk Tech is fixing that problem by creating an authentic ecosystem for Black men who are scaling their startups to Unicorn status.

Contact:

Rochelle Turner

rochelle@blackwomentalktech.com

View original content:

SOURCE Black Men Talk Tech