Winningest team in college football history clinches 66th straight winning season

FOREST GROVE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Streak" lives on at Linfield University, an NCAA Division III university.

Running back Connor Morton (1) runs the ball for a gain in the first half of a game against Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR., Oct 15, 2002. (PRNewswire)

With a 42-21 win over Pacific University (Ore.) on Saturday, the Linfield Wildcats moved to 5-0 (3-0 conference) on the season and guaranteed themselves a 66th consecutive winning season.

Beginning in 1956, "The Streak" is the longest run of consecutive winning season in the history of college football in any division or at any level. The second-longest winning streak is held by the University of Mount Union (Ohio), at 42 years.

Linfield remains at the top of the Division III Northwest Conference. The Wildcats entered this week nationally ranked No. 7 in the latest D3football.com Top 25 and No. 5 in the latest American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll.

The first half Saturday was a physical, back-and-forth contest, and Linfield took a slim 14-7 lead into halftime. But the Wildcats marched down the field for a quick touchdown to start the second half and never looked back.

The winning tradition kicked off under legendary coach Paul Durham and is a major point of pride at Linfield: in nearly seven decades, Linfield has won 83.7% of its regular-season games, and 81.1% overall.

"The Streak is testament to the power of sticking to your core values and principles," said head football coach Joseph Smith. "We focus on putting the team ahead of the individual, creating a work ethic that is always focused on improvement, having a positive attitude and being a man of your word; those values and principles are why we have won more than 80% of our games here for more than six decades."

Since the Streak began, Linfield has won 43 conference championships, posted 22 undefeated regular seasons and recorded five undefeated seasons, with four national championships, three national runner-up trophies and seven trips to the national semifinals.

"I love this program," Smith said. "I could not be prouder of the players that have come before, as well as the players and coaches that are making it happen now. The credit goes to the men in the arena, and this year's team is, indeed, to quote Theodore Roosevelt, daring greatly."

To learn more about the Streak, visit linfield.edu/thestreak.

About Linfield University

Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with two physical campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon, and an eCampus. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 57 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield also offers interdisciplinary graduate degrees in business, nursing, education and sports sciences. For three years running, U.S. News & World Report magazine has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility. Thirty-two percent of Linfield students are first-generation college students, and more than one-third are U.S. students of color. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference. Learn more at www.linfield.edu.

Linfield University logo (PRNewsfoto/Linfield University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linfield University