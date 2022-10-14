Advertise With Us
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Keyboardist & Composer JEFF LORBER on Saturday October 29 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

JEFF LORBER FUSION comes to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 17x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist JIMMY HASLIP as well as World-Renowned GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer SONNY EMORY of Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets for Jeff Lorber Fusion at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Keyboardist & Composer JEFF LORBER and his band JEFF LORBER FUSION on Saturday October 29 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

Jeff Lorber's last 9 Albums have all hit the Top 10 on Billboard's Jazz Album Chart

Jeff Lorber will be joined by 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 17x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist JIMMY HASLIP who is a founding member of the acclaimed jazz fusion group The Yellowjackets. Lorber will also be joined by World-Renowned GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer SONNY EMORY of Earth, Wind & Fire, who has most recently has been touring with Eric Clapton.

Over the course of 42 years and 24 albums, Jeff Lorber pioneered the post-fusion sound of contemporary jazz with his radio friendly, groove-oriented instrumental music. Lorber has woven together elements of Funk, R&B, Rock and Electric Jazz into an appealing hybrid that has consistently won over listeners from coast to coast and resulted in numerous #1 radio hits.

After six previous nominations, Lorber won his first GRAMMY® Award in 2018 for "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" for 'Prototype' by his band Jeff Lorber Fusion. From 1977's self-titled 'Jeff Lorber Fusion' to 2021's acclaimed 'Space-Time', Lorber has shown a knack for creating fresh vibes and funky grooves while layering on jazzy improvisations on piano, synthesizer, and his signature Fender Rhodes electric piano.

"Lorber is a master…"
— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"Jeff Lorber is the original gangster when it comes to Jazz-Funk-Fusion…if there were a Hall of Fame for funkin' up the groove, he'd be in it"
LONDON JAZZ NEWS

"As a whole, 'Space-Time' (2021) is flawless, resonant, and stands with Lorber's best recordings,"
— ALLMUSIC

Legendary keyboardist Jeff Lorber's last 9 albums have all hit the Top 10 on Billboard's Jazz Album Chart. Lorber's continuous artistic growth has resulted in considerable praise and recognition for his albums: 'Now Is The Time' (2010, GRAMMY® Award Nominated and reached #8 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Galaxy' (2012, GRAMMY® Award Nominated and reached #7 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart) 'Hacienda' (2013, GRAMMY® Award Nominated and reached #5 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Step It Up' (2015, reached #9 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Prototype' (2017, GRAMMY Award-Winning Album, reached #6 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Impact' (2018, reached #5 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), and 'Eleven' (2019, with Mike Stern, and reached #4 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart).

JEFF LORBER FUSION Tickets & 2022 Schedule of Shows
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 45 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for JEFF LORBER FUSION at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events or on Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:
http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:
Suzanne Bresette
suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com
888-603-JAZZ

