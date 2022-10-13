Advertise With Us
SKF to publish nine-months results on 25 October

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its nine-months results for 2022 on 25 October 2022 at approximately 08:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/6329c7045f6f080c001b5069/etyy

Sweden                                +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International                 +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode:                            156200

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3647826/1638279.pdf

20221013 SKF to publish nine-months results on 25 October

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-to-publish-nine-months-results-on-25-october-301648647.html

SOURCE SKF

