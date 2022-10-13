Elevating Women's Healthcare Through Advances in Robotics Surgery

John C. Kim, MD, FACOG, Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical robots have assisted surgery for several decades. Still, significant advances in technology in recent years have completely transformed the way surgeons perform surgery and how patients recover. At Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, the Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery, Dr. John C. Kim, is leading the way for minimally invasive surgery in women's healthcare.

John C. Kim, MD, FACOG, is a board-certified OB-GYN physician with advanced fellowship training in endoscopic women's pelvic surgery and robotic minimally invasive surgery. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University. Dr. Kim graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill. Later, he completed his OB-GYN residency at Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital, South Carolina. Following residency, he completed fellowships in minimally invasive robotic surgery and endoscopic women's pelvic surgery at Florida Hospital Celebration Health.

Dr. Kim specializes in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted gynecologic procedures for treating patients that need hysterectomies and patients with symptomatic fibroids, bleeding and clotting issues, chronic pelvic pain, endometriosis, and other disorders. Dr. Kim's words, "I am most excited about the minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries. I can take more complicated surgeries, making them minimally invasive and providing the patient with less recovery time."

"Laparoscopic surgery is similar to eating with one eye closed and not being able to use the wrists to manipulate the fork and knife. The robotic platform allows both eyes to provide depth perception and use the wrists to manipulate the utensils. The improved visualization and dexterity allow more complicated surgeries to be done more safely and efficiently.," says Dr. Kim.

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology dedicate resources to providing world-class care and continuously finding medical advances that deliver optimal results for both the patient and the provider. The robot translates your surgeon's hands and has far greater dexterity than the surgeon's range of motion. This allows the surgery to be performed through a few small incisions and with precise movements during the surgery. The robotic console enhances the surgeon's vision with high magnification and 3-D imagery to ensure a crystal-clear view during the procedure.

