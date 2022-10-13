Civix Partners with Zwipe to bring Next Generation Biometric Access Cards to Airports

Biometric smart cards increase security, reduce time and costs

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Zwipe, Civix is expanding its Aviation Secure Credentials (ASC) suite of solutions with a biometric smart card for access control. The ASC Access Cards use built-in fingerprint sensors to check the legitimacy of cardholders at points of entry. The cards are fully compatible with traditional NFC card readers, so airports can use them to implement two-factor authentication without upgrading the existing hardware. The solution is also contactless, a priority for high-traffic facilities, like airports, in light of COVID-19.

"We're excited to continue expanding on our end-to-end suite of security solutions for airport secure credentials with the addition of ASC Access cards," said Tim Walsh, President of Civix Airports, a trusted partner to the FAA, state aeronautics departments, and over 100 airports worldwide. "The icing on the cake is that ASC Access cards work with existing hardware, meaning airports save costs and avoid holdups associated with complicated implementation and supply chain delays."

ASC Access cards work by giving each user a card containing their unique fingerprint data in a secure chip. When placed near a reader, the card compares the fingerprint of the person holding the card with the fingerprint data stored on the card. If they are a match, the card generates an access code and directs the control infrastructure to grant access.

"Basically, the person assigned to the card must be holding it in order to get access. It's a simple way for airports to improve security," Walsh explained. The authentication process is self-contained within the card, so biometric data is not transmitted and separate biometric reader hardware is not required.

"This is a heightened level of security that is incredibly fast, easy, and affordable to implement," said Robert Puskaric, President & CEO of Zwipe. "Civix is a highly reputed system integrator and solution provider to the airport industry, and we are proud to include our biometric smart card technology to its suite of solutions improving airport security."

Civix ASC Access cards can be used with any access control system or as part of Civix's suite of ASC solutions, which includes IDMS software, a self-service badging kiosk, and Aviation Channeling Data Management System formerly known as Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services to facilitate the fast, seamless communication of biographic and biometric data securely from aviation badging entities to the federal government.

"We know airports and the challenges they face, that's why we're especially proud to offer affordable solutions that eliminate friction throughout entire credentialing process, from self-service badging to automated background checks to access control," said Walsh.

About Civix Airports

Built on decades of experience and a deep understanding of airport processes, Civix provides industry-leading solutions for managing airport operations, finance, and security. Our modular technology automates data sharing and seamlessly connects airport activities – improving oversight, revenue, and compliance. Our experts have worked in every facet of airport management, and Civix is a trusted partner to the FAA, state aeronautics departments, and over 100 airports worldwide.

To learn more, visit gocivix.com .

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

