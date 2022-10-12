Skanska reconstructs the Williamsburg Bridge in New York, USA, for USD 150M, about SEK 1.5B

Skanska reconstructs the Williamsburg Bridge in New York, USA, for USD 150M, about SEK 1.5B

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 150M, about SEK 1.5B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022.

The project includes structural steel repairs throughout the bridge superstructure, inclusive of floor beam repairs, a transit hanger retrofit and temporary jacking system, gusset plate repairs, truss bottom chord repairs, top and bottom lateral bracing strengthening, overhead truss diagonal replacements, intermediate towers repairs and transit stringer repairs.

Work will begin October 2022 and expected completion is December 2025.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, VP Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3646600/1637365.pdf 20221012 US Williamsburg Bridge

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska