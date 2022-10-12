MarcoPolo Learning Opens Tampa Office, Underscoring Commitment to Providing Early Education Solutions in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarcoPolo Learning today announced that it has opened an office in Tampa, becoming its third office joining other offices located in New York and London. MarcoPolo Learning develops award-winning educational resources and technology for early childhood schools and families that help elevate classroom instruction and promote engagement between school and home.

In addition to working with the Early Learning Coalition of Seminole County, the Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA), and the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties, several more Florida Early Learning Coalitions are actively working with MarcoPolo Learning to adopt its solution for educators. MarcoPolo Learning provides developmentally appropriate educational resources for teachers and children, as well as customizable professional development and materials for teachers. By making teachers' jobs easier, it supports teacher retention at a time when teacher burnout is high.

Early Learning Coalitions are using MarcoPolo for Educators to provide teachers with access to curriculum-aligned resources to elevate teacher-child interactions and concept development, consistent with the Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS®) domains. The platform, designed specifically for early education, houses digital and print resources, including: educator guides, family engagement tools, and activities that promote teacher-child conversation and interactions.

MarcoPolo Learning recently hired Megan Folts to serve as the Director of Programs and Policy, and she leads the Tampa office. Folts has a decade of experience in early childhood education administration, programmatic design and quality improvement systems. She has worked at the Florida Department of Education's Division of Early Learning, as well as at a Florida Early Learning Coalition as the Director of State Policy and Analysis. She earned her M.P.A. and B.S. in International Affairs & Political Science from Florida State University.

"I am passionate about early childhood education and am thrilled to join MarcoPolo Learning. MarcoPolo for Educators platform not only engages children and supports educators, but it also bridges the school-to-home gap so learning can continue at home. I look forward to working with Florida's early childhood education community to support quality classroom experiences and at-home learning across the state with this educational technology solution," said Megan Folts.

"MarcoPolo Learning is committed to providing Florida's early childhood educators with the educational tools necessary to help children, educators and families thrive during children's early years. We're delighted to expand our operations to include a Florida office in Tampa. We look forward to continuing to work with our Florida partners to help young children thrive," said Justin Hsu, CEO and Founder of MarcoPolo Learning.

MarcoPolo Learning provides a holistic solution for schools that includes professional development, an award-winning library of English, Spanish, and Modified/ELL learning videos and educator resources. MarcoPolo's video library is the most comprehensive for early childhood educators, with over 1,200 videos, educator guides, and other classroom materials that bring curriculum to life.

About MarcoPolo Learning

Based in New York with offices in London and Tampa, MarcoPolo Learning is an award-winning developer of early childhood resources and technology for schools and homes. MarcoPolo serves both schools and families with high quality, curriculum-aligned content that drives curiosity and wonder about the world around them. MarcoPolo is Emmy-nominated for its highly engaging content that features a mix of real footage, 2D and 3D animation that brings curriculum to life. It is also the creator of The Polos, an animated STEM-learning preschool TV series that reaches over 150 million households globally. For more information, visit MarcoPoloLearning.com .

