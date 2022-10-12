Highstreet Insurance Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship: Scott Wick, Founder and CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Scott M. Wick, Founder and CEO of Highstreet Insurance Partners as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Wick from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He founded Highstreet with a defined community focused strategy and is now considered one of the insurance industry's fastest growing and most acquisitive brokers. The Company is already one of the Top 20 largest independent brokerages in the U.S. with annual revenue approaching $400 million.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of these innovative companies and entrepreneurs," said Wick. "Highstreet has had an incredible four year journey thus far. We serve so many amazing communities through our local agencies, and this award is a great testament to our collective success and our promise to See Possible."

"We're delighted to recognize Scott as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused local agencies. HSIP has nearly 2,000 insurance professionals in 275 offices throughout 30 states. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com

