Aperian Global Announces New Live Certification for a Leading Inclusion Tool

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperian Global, an inclusion training organization, is launching a live training for independent consultants, coaches, trainers, and DEI practitioners to get certified in the Inclusive Behaviors InventorySM (IBI) with support from an industry expert.

(PRNewsfoto/Aperian Global) (PRNewswire)

Trainers certified in the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory will gain an accessible framework and language for inclusion.

The Inclusive Behaviors Inventory (IBI) is a framework to help individuals assess their inclusive behaviors and provide relevant paths for improvement based on the results. The IBI is a research-backed, statistically validated, and globally trusted tool for creating a sense of belonging for every member of the global workforce.

"After a successful pilot, we're excited to officially launch this live IBI certification training," says Amanda Worsfold, Chief Product Officer at Aperian Global. "Participants in our pilot training this summer have found a lot of value in the discussions around inclusion and facilitation best practices. This training really is a unique and valuable opportunity to both become certified in a leading inclusion tool, and gain critical insight from leaders in the field."

Dr. Jason D. Patent, a DEI and intercultural leadership consultant with decades of experience, will facilitate this three-day training, sharing helpful advice and best practices for administering the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory and analyzing results with individuals and groups.

Trainers certified in the IBI will gain an accessible framework and foundational language for inclusion and become equipped with all resources necessary to facilitate meaningful sessions. Participants will also earn six Professional Development Credits (PDCs) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification and receive three seats to administer the IBI with their clients.

Coaches, trainers, and consultants interested in making a significant, positive impact on the global workforce, and help many people address exclusion and extend compassion, are encouraged to register for this live virtual training , which will take place for two hours each day on November 1, 3, and 8, 2022.

Visit globesmart.com for more information on the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory, and register today to save your spot.

Media contact: Cassie Capewell, ccapewell@aperianglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aperian Global