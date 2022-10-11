Xcitium Adds Sandler Partners to Growing Channel Program

The company joins Sandler Partners portfolio of 200+ market-leading suppliers

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, the leading independent distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. Under the agreement, Xcitum's state-of-the-art endpoint protection solutions will now be available through Sandler Partners' extensive Partner ecosystem.

Xcitium is first-to-market with their patented Kernel-level API Virtualization for its ZeroDwell Containment technology to isolate and remove threats before they can cause any damage to endpoints. This zero-trust approach protects endpoints proactively while setting the groundwork for M/XDR as a critical next step for offensively protecting, monitoring, and securing enterprises. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, this ability to eliminate dwell time and give security professionals the time needed to understand potential risks is invaluable.

"No one can stop a breach. However, Xcitium's value is that we can prevent it. With our Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment, we instantly isolate any incoming unknown threats before they can gain entry and cause any damage. Arming the Sandler Partners community with this kind of advantage can transform their business and the services they provide to their customers," said Michael Costantino, Vice President, Alliances and Business Development for North America.

"This partnership comes at a critical time as ransomware attacks are increasing exponentially. The cost of just one ransomware or other malware attack can be devastating, especially for smaller and mid-market enterprises. We're thrilled to welcome Xcitium into our portfolio and to continue to bulk up our Cybersecurity and endpoint protection product offerings for our Partner community," states Ryan Yakos, Sandler Partners Senior Vice President, Channel, Midwest Region.

For additional information and to request a demo go to Xcitium.com.

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwelll technology uses Kernel- level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell l is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services – earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 12 straight years. Vendor agnostic, with a 200+ strong supplier portfolio, their experts (sales agents, VARs, and MSPs) can provide organizations of all size and industry with solutions to address business problems and advance their organizational goals, while offering insights into which Providers are performing best by price, service, and feature set. The Partner community also benefits from industry leading support (sales, marketing, engineering support), the Sandler Portal, the Marketing Center, and productivity tools. Sandler Partners also have the industry's strongest agreements and a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

View original content:

SOURCE XCITIUM