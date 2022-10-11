PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCSHARES OF TEXAS, INC. IN MIDLAND, TEXAS

HOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank®, and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares"), the parent holding company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank"), headquartered in Midland, Texas, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Prosperity will acquire First Bancshares and FirstCapital Bank.

FirstCapital Bank operates sixteen (16) banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas. As of June 30, 2022, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.121 billion, total loans of $1.589 billion and total deposits of $1.781 billion.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million.

As part of the transaction, Ken Burgess, Brad Burgess, Greg Burgess and Jeremy Bishop will join Prosperity Bank as Regional Presidents overseeing specific geographic markets in Prosperity's West Texas and Central Texas areas. Other members of FirstCapital management will maintain leadership roles in Texas markets.

"We are thrilled that Ken and Don Cosby and the FirstCapital team are joining Prosperity," stated David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prosperity. "The combination of our companies enables us to enter the desirable Wichita Falls and Amarillo markets and the Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg markets in the high growth Central Texas area. The customers of FirstCapital will be able to use any of our locations across Texas and Oklahoma after operational integration."

"As we looked for merger partners, Prosperity stood out as an excellent fit for our customers. The ability to remain as a community-oriented bank serving our markets with the same people was important to us," commented Ken Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of First Bancshares and Chairman of FirstCapital Bank. "FirstCapital sees this as an opportunity to be part of a larger community bank and offer its customers additional products, a larger branch network and the financial strength of a premier banking organization."

"Joining Prosperity will accelerate and augment our ability to meet the expanding needs of our customers while maintaining strong commitments to the markets we serve," added Don Cosby, President of First Bancshares. "We look forward to partnering with the Prosperity team as we enter the next phase of our combined organizations."

The merger has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023, although delays may occur. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the approval by First Bancshares' shareholders and customary regulatory approvals.

First Bancshares was advised by Stephens Inc., as financial advisor, and Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP, as legal counsel. Bracewell LLP served as legal counsel to Prosperity.

About Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.387 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

