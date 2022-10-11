Foreplay Perhaps artist David Chan, Coinllectibles and Marvel Digital to collaborate on a triple cross over to launch limited edition 3D visual art DOTs for the Web 5.0 conference

The limited edition collection will be featured during the NFT art auction held within the region's first Web 5.0 Conference on 1 Nov 2022 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will be working with Singaporean artist David Chan as well as Marvel Digital to launch a limited edition 3D art DOTs for the upcoming Web 5.0 conference on 1 Nov.

Touted to be the first of its kind, the 3D art DOT is derived from David's original art titled – Foreplay Perhaps (http://www.artnet.com/artists/david-chan/foreplay-perhaps-WnMgTT9PVlDiBLhUPBLq8Q2).

Based on the digital image of the original Foreplay Perhaps artwork, the Marvel Digital team will be adding artistic 3D visual effects (VFX) in autostereoscopic 3D format. This will make the files playable in glasses free 3D devices designed and sold by Marvel Digital.

To commemorate the inaugural Web 5.0 conference in Singapore on 1 Nov 2022, only 5 sets of Foreplay Perhaps 3D art DOTs will be produced. Collectors who buy the 3D art DOTs will be given a Marvel Digital autostereoscopic 10" tablet to enjoy the immersive experience of the 3D digital masterpiece. In addition, each set will come with an accompanying print of Foreplay Perhaps that is numbered and signed by the artist – David Chan. Collectively, this demonstrates how Coinllectibles uses technology to work with artists.

Commenting on this triple crossover partnership, Terry Lee, Head of Art at Coinllectibles, said, "We are extremely excited to work with David and Marvel Digital on this limited edition launch of 3D art DOT. As someone who has been in the arts and collectibles spaces for more than 20 years, I see that this industry is ripe of tech disruption. From Coinllectibles' perspective, not only do we want to disrupt how art is transacted and collected, we want to use autostereoscopic 3D technology to change how collectors can enjoy and become immersed in digital art. Hence, I am very honoured that we are able to pull together such a renowned artist like David and Marvel Digital to showcase the very first 3D art DOT at the upcoming Web 5.0 Conference in Singapore on 1 Nov 2022."

Born in 1979, David is a full-time artist and an arts educator. His first solo exhibition, Genetic Wonderland in 2004, gained much critical and public acclaim, and in that same year, he was conferred the winner of the 23rd UOB Painting of the Year – Representational Medium Category Award. David has also exhibited his art in numerous countries including China, America, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, and Malaysia.

Commenting on using autostereoscopic 3D technology to enhance his artwork, Foreplay Perhaps, David Chan said, "I am really fascinated with the idea of working with a new medium – an autostereoscopic 3D screen, for my art. For me, this presents an exciting new frontier as it gives my collectors a new way to immerse themselves in and enjoy my art. From the artist's perspective, it will also challenge me to think about the spatial layout of my works as my art can now extend beyond the flat 2D plane of the screen to directly engage with the aesthetes. Based on all these considerations, I am eagerly anticipating to see how the limited edition 3D arts DOT will do."

For more information regarding Coinllectibles and the upcoming 3D art showcase, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

Media@Coinllectibles.Art

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

