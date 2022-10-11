BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS NAMED AMONG TOP HEALTH PLANS IN COUNTRY FOR QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS NAMED AMONG TOP HEALTH PLANS IN COUNTRY FOR QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

Awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars by the National Committee for Quality Assurance

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) again has been named one of the top health plans in the country, according to the nation's authority on health plan quality.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded Blue Cross' Commercial HMO/POS plan and Commercial PPO plan 4.5 out of 5 stars,(1) putting the not-for-profit health plan in the top 8 percent of commercial health plans in the country for clinical quality and member experience. Only one commercial health plan received a rating of 5 stars.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, it's more important than ever that we serve as a trusted ally to our nearly three million members," said Blue Cross president & CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "We are extremely proud to have maintained our exceptionally high rating as one of the top health plans in the country during this difficult time – it's a reflection of the hard work of our employees and their extraordinary commitment to our members."

Each year NCQA rates approximately 1,048 health plans for their:

Effectiveness of wellness and prevention efforts, including immunizations and cancer screenings

Successful management of chronic illness

Access to high-quality primary and specialty care

Excellence in member experience

Blue Cross also earned an "Accredited" rating from NCQA.

To see the full list of 2022 health plan ratings, visit https://reportcards.ncqa.org/health-plans

(1) NCQA's Commercial Health Plan Ratings 2022

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org , on Twitter , on Facebook and on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts