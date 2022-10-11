Accomplished Script Supervisor Betty Bennett launches Director and Writer career at 37th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitedUs Group client and Veteran Script Supervisor Betty Bennett will debut one (1) Feature Film and two (2) Shorts at the 37th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) on November 5th, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm. In attendance will be actors and crew from her films, and many industry film professionals she has built trust and a bond with over the years.

Betty Bennett brings a unique perspective to the field of directing with her long career as a Script Supervisor. In that role, she oversaw the continuity of many Films and TV Series (including Miami Vice for four seasons). Her attention to running times, camera shots, and detailed notes of what is needed and will be needed for the final edit has made the lives of many editors smoother when in the editing room, and her ability to interpret the needs of every department on the film set has given her a unique perspective of the collaboration involved in shooting and editing a film.

Now with her crossover into writing and directing with her first Feature Film "Soils of Evil", her many years as an accomplished Script Supervisor allowed her to shoot the entire film in just 19 days and seamlessly wear the hats of Writer, Director, Producer, and Director of Photography.

"I have come a long way from the little girl who could not read because of dyslexia. I was not going to let dyslexia and all the drama and trauma in my life be used as an excuse to not move forward. So, enjoy the ride of "Soils of Evil" because it might get rough … yet how boring life would be without a few bumps," says Betty Bennett, Writer, Director, Producer, and Director of Photography of "Soils of Evil".

With the screening of her first Feature Film, she will give friends, and colleagues a look at what an experienced Script Supervisor, now writer/director can bring to a feature film with limited resources, and a unique ability to tell a story.

You can find out more about Betty Bennett and preview a trailer of her Feature Film "Soils of Evil" and two (2) Shorts "The Scarf", "The Scarf 2" at bettythestoryteller.com.

