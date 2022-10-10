CH4 Global, Inc. Announces Expansion Plans in South Australia

Massive scaling efforts are underway, growing the company's facilities from three to more than seven over the next 12 months

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global™, Inc., today announced its expansion plans in South Australia with new aquaculture and production facilities to meet demand for the company's seaweed-based enteric methane mitigation solution, initially focused on beef feedlot cattle.

CH4 Global moves closer to its five-year target to prevent emission of one gigaton of CO2 equivalent.

The key ingredient is Asparagopsis seaweed, which is proven to reduce up to 90 per cent of enteric methane emissions from cattle. Two key species of the seaweed, Asparagopsis armata and Asparagopsis taxiformis, are native to South Australia. Armata is also native to New Zealand where CH4 Global is also expanding regional operations.

In addition to its existing facilities, CH4 Global subsidiary CH4 Australia has multiple large-scale facilities (Eco Parks) in the planning stage, including a site at Arno Bay and other places in South Australia. The CH4 Global Eco Park strategy is to build on greyfield or underutilized regional land, implement renewable clean energy systems, create jobs, and stimulate housing growth in local communities.

CH4 Australia already has headquarters and a showcase facility at the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) in Adelaide, as well as planning for facilities in Louth Bay, Green Patch, and Arno Bay. These facilities will provide hatchery and grow-out capabilities. They form a part of CH4 Global's plans to scale up operations throughout the region and the world.

In the previously announced joint project with Clean Seas, CH4 Australia is using nitrogen waste from the Clean Seas ocean-based kingfish farming operation as an input to Asparagopsis aquaculture, enabling Clean Seas to offset its nitrogen waste. This type of arrangement may be part of a larger solution for fish farmers moving forward.

"This has been a fruitful time of rapid progress for CH4 Global. Between designing, building, and launching state-of-the-art-facilities, and leveraging new partnerships with deep synergies to minimize our carbon footprints, we are off to a great start for rapid scaling." – Tim Williams, COO, CH4 Global

Expansion in southern Australia is an essential step that moves CH4 Global closer to achieving its five-year target to reach 150 million cattle—10 per cent of the world total—on all six habitable continents with its methane reduction solution, thus preventing the emission of one gigaton of CO 2 equivalent. Plans for 2023 and 2024 are focused on rapid commercial growth in Australia and New Zealand through Asparagopsis production by its regional subsidiaries, CH4 Australia and CH4 Aotearoa. Work is also underway in North America to develop Asparagopsis production capacity. In 2024, the company will focus on expanding into the remaining habitable continents and extend into the dairy sector to make a global impact on climate change, at scale, with urgency.

About CH4 Global

Founded in 2018, CH4 Global, Inc. is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2-degree Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives for feedlot cattle is derived from Asparagopsis seaweed. If adopted for only 10 per cent of the world's cattle, it would deliver more climate benefit than decommissioning 50 million fossil-fueled cars. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more: www.ch4global.com

