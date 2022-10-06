SKY Leasing signs definitive agreement to sell Sky Fund I Irish, Ltd.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKY Leasing ("SKY"), an aviation investment manager announced today that Sky Fund I, LP has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Sky Fund I Irish, Ltd. ("SKY Fund I") and its subsidiaries to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise ("DAE"). The SKY Fund I portfolio is comprised of 36 owned and committed aircraft on lease to 14 airlines globally. The portfolio is more than 90% next generation technology aircraft.

"The strong demand for this portfolio is a validation of SKY's strategy of providing capital to airlines to execute on their fleet replacement initiatives. We are pleased to sign an agreement that will recognize the value we have built up on behalf of our institutional investors. We remain committed to the growth of our business through future investment vehicles" said Austin Wiley, CEO of SKY Leasing.

SKY Leasing was advised by Milbank and PWC.

About SKY Leasing

SKY Leasing ("SKY") is a premier aircraft leasing asset manager with offices in San Francisco, California, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. The company's fund management business was founded in 2019, in partnership with M&G Investments which acquired a stake in the business and invested $300 million of equity in its 2019 vintage fund. As of June 30, 2022, SKY Leasing manages a portfolio valued in excess of $3.5B and has over $750M of equity under management. For more information about SKY Leasing, visit www.skyleasing.com.

