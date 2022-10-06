Pepsi® Dig In Launches First-Ever Culinary Residency Program at MGM's Mandalay Bay and Luxor Featuring Exclusive Dishes from Top Black-Owned Restaurants Across the Country

Restaurant Royalty Residency at MGM Resorts International's Fan District will feature cuisine from award-winning Chef JJ Johnson of FIELDTRIP, Bun B's renowned Trill Burgers, and dishes from Slim and Husky's, FoodChasers' Kitchen, and Trap Kitchen

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Dig In, a purpose-driven platform designed to drive access, business acceleration and awareness for Black-owned restaurants, announces its first ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program bringing signature dishes from Black-owned restaurants across the United States to one of the country's largest culinary destinations: Las Vegas. The program aims to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and drive national awareness to the next generation of Black restaurant industry leaders.

Pepsi Dig In is launching its first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program to bring signature dishes from Black-owned restaurants across the country to MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay and Luxor in Las Vegas, starting with Chef JJ Johnson of NYC's FIELDTRIP. (PRNewswire)

Following the launch of the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty initiative in May, which encouraged consumers to share and nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurants, chefs from some of the most-beloved restaurants will each preside over a four-week residency at Luxor's Public House and Mandalay Bay's Libertine Social to curate limited-edition menu items. The collaboration between Pepsi Dig In and MGM Resorts International was fostered by a shared commitment to build an inclusive and diverse culture for employees, guests, community partners and stakeholders.

To kickoff, Pepsi Dig In ambassador and James Beard Award-winning Chef JJ Johnson of New York City's FIELDTRIP will bring his signature Braised Oxtails with jollof rice to Vegas, inspired by his popular made-to-order rice bowl concept informed by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing. Available starting October 9th, fans have until November 5th to try Chef JJ's custom creation along with specialty cocktails by MGM Resorts. On November 6th, Chef JJ will turn the kitchen over to renowned rapper and entrepreneur, Bun B of Houston-based restaurant Trill Burgers, followed by Slim & Husky's, FoodChasers' Kitchen, and Trap Kitchen.

"It's an honor to usher in Pepsi Dig In's Restaurant Royalty Residency and continue to support a platform that's dedicated to increasing visibility of the Black culinary community," said Chef JJ Johnson. "Black restaurateurs and chefs often don't have access to opportunities to help grow their businesses and move the needle forward. That's why I'm passionate about supporting Pepsi Dig In and programs like this MGM residency."

The Restaurant Royalty Residency featured at Mandalay Bay's Libertine Social and Luxor's Public House will showcase culinary gems from across the country including:

FIELDTRIP ( New York, NY ), Chef and Founder JJ Johnson – Oct. 9 to Nov.5, 2022

Trill Burgers ( Houston, TX ), Founder Bun B – Nov. 6 to Dec. 3, 2022

Slim and Husky's ( Nashville, TN ), Co-Founders Clint Gray, Derrick Moore , and EJ Reed – Dec. 4 to Dec. 31, 2022

FoodChasers' Kitchen ( Elkins Park, PA ), Owners and Chefs, Maya and Kala Johnstone – Jan. 1 to Jan. 28, 2023

Trap Kitchen ( Los Angeles, CA ), Owners and Chefs Malachi "Spank" Jenkins, Roberto "News" Smith and Eddie "Mikey" Bynum – Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, 2023

The residency ladders back to the larger Pepsi Dig In program, now in its sophomore year. The program is designed to cast a spotlight on the unique barriers Black restaurateurs face and help them scale their businesses by providing access to a variety of resources, mentorship and training made possible by PepsiCo.

"The intense consumer passion in response to our Restaurant Royalty nomination program is the type of groundswell action that Pepsi Dig In was created to ignite for Black-owned businesses," said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Bringing in partners, like the world-renowned MGM Resorts, is how we leverage our platform to amplify these fan-favorite establishments. Las Vegas is a city for revelers and foodies alike and serves as the perfect stage to spotlight talented Black restaurateurs and chefs, highlight their food, and grow their audiences."

Fans are encouraged to visit Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels in Las Vegas through February to take part in Pepsi Dig In's exclusive dining experience. Individuals can continue to nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurants for a chance to win $1,000[1].

"MGM Resorts is committed to creating pathways that amplify the voices of African Americans and other diverse groups in our community and around the world," said MGM Resorts Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tony Gladney. "The Pepsi Dig In initiative combined with our company's renowned culinary program provides the ideal platform to continue leading with a purpose. By creating exceptional guest experiences with this initiative we also provide opportunity for talented Black-owned restaurants to shine on a worldwide stage. We can't wait to welcome the chef teams to our MGM family and for Las Vegas fans and foodies to get a taste of their creativity and passion."

To continue celebrating Black-owned restaurants across the country, Pepsi Dig In Day will return on Saturday, November 5th as a call-to-action encouraging consumers to patronize and show their support for Black-owned restaurants. Fans can also continue to nominate Black-owned restaurants for the Restaurant Royalty program to unlock access to visibility and awareness driving opportunities throughout the year.

For further information on Pepsi Dig In, please visit the website at PepsiDigIn.com and follow @PepsiDigIn on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

About Pepsi Dig In

Pepsi Dig In is the brand's multi-faceted platform designed to drive access, business acceleration, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants including millions in grants and resources. Launched in 2020, PepsiCo dedicated $50 million to support Black-owned businesses over five years, and is a part of its larger commitment of over $400 million towards advancing racial equality within the company, industry and communities it serves. To date, Pepsi Dig In has driven:

Access, through a $10 million grant from the PepsiCo Foundation to the National Urban League to co-create the Black Restaurant Accelerator program, which provides funding, mentoring and management training to 500 Black restaurant owners in 12 cities over a five-year period.

Business acceleration, by launching Black Restaurants Delivered, a pro bono digital and delivery consulting program that is helping restaurant owners adapt to the new consumer landscape.

Consumer awareness, with the Restaurant Royalty program encouraging consumers to nominate and share their favorite Black-Owned restaurants to unlock access to unique opportunities, and National Dig In Day, an annual initiative driving consumers to visit these establishments.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. res of 50 US/DC, 21+ Multiple entry periods. Ends 12/31/22. Rules.

Chef JJ Johnson's Braised Oxtails with jollof rice will kick off the residency on October 9 followed by rapper and entrepreneur Bun B's Trill Burgers, Slim & Husky's, FoodChasers' Kitchen, and Trap Kitchen through February as part of the larger Pepsi Dig In program to drive awareness for Black-owned restaurants. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America