Wedding Season? Time for DEIJI Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again, and from celebrities to friends and family alike, everyone is getting married amidst beautiful autumn weather. Besides the innate details of flower arrangements and color schemes, one of the most important decisions a bride must make is the choice of her shoes and dress. Mark Schwartz, the Creative Director of DEIJI Design, the elegant and luxurious accessory line, has just simplified that process. His new heels are to die for.

As the prodigy of the late fashion icons Roger Vivier and Andy Warhol, Schwartz is a mastermind when it comes to visionary and elegant footwear. Before embarking as a partner and the Creative Director for DEIJI.com , he designed shoes per personal request for celebrities such as JLo, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone, Madonna, Oprah, and Jackie Kennedy Onassis amongst others. Furthermore, he has worked with fashion powerhouses Balenciaga, Chanel, Gucci, Charles Jourdan Hermes, and Ralph Lauren just to name a few. Simply, Schwartz is a legendary designer for stars.

Now, with his new heels available through DEIJI, Schwartz offers the perfect heel for your special day. Inspired by the architectural elements of the Villa Alba in Brescia, Italy, the Alba , meaning "sunrise" in Italian, exudes elegance and a keen eye for detail. Curated in gunmetal silver with an innate architectural heel, Schwartz's penchant for design will make any bride wearing the Alba feel like Cinderella on her big day.

What was once Emperor Franz Joseph's summer home in the 1900's, the Villa Alba , is a vision of neoclassical architecture inspired by Ancient Athens. Schwartz, who is known for his love of architectural elements, utilized key aspects of the Villa in the design of the Alba. "I love columns, and playing with their layout sometimes accidentally and sometimes on purpose," Schwartz says. This can be seen in the layout of the Alba as well as the Francesca , which is the other heel he suggests as an option for your big day.

"Both heels feature a unique DEIJI twist on art deco," Schwartz states. Popularized in the 1920's and 1930's first in France and then in the United States, Art Deco is, "characterized especially by sleek geometric or stylized forms and by the use of man-made materials." Focusing on elegance and luxury, much of the Art Deco era featured the colors gold and silver.

"It only makes sense that as the Creative Director for DEIJI, which literally incorporates the belief of 'Elegance in Beauty', I would then utilize the approach of Art Deco. Our heels are just that--elegant," Schwartz expresses.

Both the Francesca and the Alba heel took months to turn from a vision to an actual product. "The materials are actually lasered, which is a time-consuming and elongated process," Schwartz clarifies. This means that each aspect of the Alba and Francesca are crafted with the most finite detail and skill by premiere Italian artisans.

Beautiful and unique just like you, the Francesca and the Alba heels by legendary designer Mark Schwartz are available for purchase at DEIJI.com. Perfect for you and perfect for your wedding day or any other occasion for that matter, Schwartz's new heels are sure to captivate and draw eyes. Created with a twist of extreme comfort and elegance - dance the night away in DEIJI's Alba or Francesca heels.

About DEIJI Design.com

The idea behind DEIJI (day-ḡ) is simple: "To convey the essence of the natural beauty of our world." Keeping that statement in mind, they design high-quality, luxury accessories with the goal that they are effortlessly worn and take on new meaning with every person that puts them on. Named after the Korean and Japanese word for Daisy, DEIJI Design is the brainchild of fashion designers Mark Schwartz and Riva Wilkins. Focusing on the concept of beauty and authenticity, DEIJI is made to last through each big idea, breakthrough, and accomplished goal wherever you are in your creative process.

