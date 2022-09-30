Climate Advocate & Zoetic Global Chairman Jerome Ringo Convenes Members of Congress, International Dignitaries & Green Entrepreneurs for Climate Change Discussion

Government & Private-Sector Leaders Also Discuss Formal U.S. Recognition of ECOWAS as Intergovernmental Body

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Climate Week NYC 2022, Climate Advocate and Zoetic Global Chairman Jerome Ringo convened members of the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), dignitaries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and leading Green entrepreneurs for a discussion on the global response to climate change. The group also discussed the imperative of gaining formal U.S. recognition of ECOWAS as an intergovernmental body representing the political and economic union of 15 West African nations.

Zoetic Global welcomes international delegation, including ECOWAS dignitaries and film star Wesley Snipes (PRNewswire)

"In every region of the world, from West Africa to the Global West, communities face the clear and present danger of climate change," said Mr. Ringo. "Building bridges between government leaders from ECOWAS nations, members of Congress, and leading private-sector entrepreneurs is an essential step in the international community's dialogue about how we rise to meet this urgent threat to our planet."

Present at the event were Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, a Gambian diplomat and President of ECOWAS, Ambassador Mahama Kappiah, the ECOWAS Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), and film and entertainment star Wesley Snipes.

Zoetic Global Chairman Jerome Ringo speaks with ECOWAS President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray (PRNewswire)

The group of international and private-sector leaders also discussed the importance of securing the United States' formal recognition of ECOWAS as an intergovernmental body. "Collectively, the ECOWAS nations represent a population that exceeds that of the United States," said Mr. Ringo. "These nations and their citizens are not merely stakeholders in our global response to climate change; they are essential partners in developing and implementing climate-change solutions. Without ECOWAS at the table, it will be impossible to achieve successful, equitable solutions to the climate crisis — that's why the United States must take steps to formally recognize ECOWAS as an international partner."

ECOWAS includes the following member nations: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

A leading advocate for climate-change solutions, Mr. Ringo previously chaired the National Wildlife Federation, the United States' largest conservation organization, and the Apollo Alliance, a coalition of environmental, labor, business, and civil rights leaders. Mr. Ringo currently serves as Chairman of Zoetic Global, a U.S.-based Green-tech company that is accelerating climate-safe refrigerants to the global market. Zoetic Global represents Mr. Ringo's shift from climate-change advocacy to action. The company's mission is to transform the worldwide refrigeration industry from a primary culprit in the climate crisis to a pioneering leader in climate-change solutions.

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, ECOWAS President, and Mahama Kappiah, the ECOWAS Permanent Representative to the United Nations, accept award from Jerome Ringo, Chairman of Zoetic Global (PRNewswire)

Mahama Kappiah, the ECOWAS Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during climate-change discussion with international delegation and Zoetic Global (PRNewswire)

CONTACT:

Daniel Tick

Sustainable PR

518-469-3188

daniel@sustainablepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zoetic Global