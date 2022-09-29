InventHelp Inventors Develop Storage Belt for Window Installers (TRO-670)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work in the window and caulking/glazing industry. After experiencing difficulties keeping caulking tubes and other tools organized and accessible while on a ladder, we invented the CAULKING POUCH," said one of two inventors. "Our design increases convenience and storage capabilities and it even helps to keep caulk warm in cold temperatures."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep caulking supplies and tools readily accessible while working. It also ensures that multiple tubes of caulking are pliable and ready for use in cold weather. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and productivity. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for window installers/glaziers and window caulkers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

