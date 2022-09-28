Up to 10-Year Trial Periods on Select 2023 Models Featuring New Generation Toyota Audio Multimedia as well as the 2022 Toyota Tundra*

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota today announces additional peace of mind to assist when the unexpected occurs. Safety Connect, a suite of available services that help drivers stay secure while on the road, is now available with an extended trial period to customers of select Toyota models. The suite of available services includes 24-hour emergency assistance, 24-hour enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification and stolen vehicle locator**.

Toyota Announces Extension to Safety Connect and Service Connect Trials (PRNewswire)

"We are constantly looking at ways to offer our customers enhanced driving experiences," said Steve Basra, group vice president, Connected Technologies, Toyota Motor North America. "With our new extended trial for Safety Connect and Service Connect, a wide range of services enable Toyota owners to enjoy more peace of mind when behind the wheel."

Toyota's Safety Connect suite of services includes:

Emergency Assistance: The vehicle's Emergency Assistance Button is designed to offer drivers a simple, 24-hour connection to response center agents, who can request dispatch of necessary emergency services directly to the vehicle's location in case of a medical or other emergency on the road.

Enhanced Roadside Assistance : The Emergency Assistance button can connect drivers with 24-hour Roadside Assistance at no additional cost to provide battery jumpstarts, emergency fuel delivery, tire repair or replacement service and towing and winching as necessary. In the event of an accidental lockout, users can also use the Toyota app on their smartphones to receive emergency lockout protection assistance.

Automatic Collision Notification : Toyota's 24-hour response center will automatically be notified in the event of an airbag deployment or severe rear-end collision. The 24-hour response center agent will attempt to speak with the vehicle's occupants, then notify local emergency services to request dispatch of emergency services to the vehicle's location.

Stolen Vehicle Locator: If a vehicle is stolen, our response center agents can assist authorities in locating the vehicle using GPS technology immediately after filing a police report.

Toyota's Service Connect suite of features includes:

Maintenance Reminder: Routine maintenance is key for a vehicle to run at its best. With Service Connect, maintenance reminders can be sent to owners via email, the Toyota app or through the Toyota Owners' account.

Vehicle Health Report: Important information about the vehicle, such as recall and service campaigns, vehicle warnings and alerts, maintenance information can easily be accessed via the Toyota app.

Vehicle Maintenance Alert: Should an owner opt for this service; vehicle alerts and maintenance alerts can be shared with a preferred dealer. The dealer can then contact the customer when maintenance is required.

Safety Connect and Service Connect are available to Toyota owners through the Toyota app. Toyota app downloads are available for iPhone® or Android™ smartphones. To download, please visit: https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/toyotaapp/. Once downloaded, owners can sign-in to register, access and manage settings. Click here to learn more about Safety Connect. Click here to learn more about Service Connect.

*The Safety Connect and Service Connect suite of services will be available with up to a 10-year trial (4G Network dependent) for owners of select 2023 Toyota vehicles equipped with the new generation Toyota Audio Multimedia System. Vehicles include the following Toyota models:

2023 bZ4X

2023 Corolla

2023 Corolla Hatchback

2023 Corolla Cross

2023 Crown

2023 GR Corolla

2023 Highlander

2023 RAV4

2023 Sequoia

2023 Tundra

2023 Venza

The 2022 Tundra also will receive extended trial periods for Safety Connect and Service Connect at no extra cost. Additional eligible models may be announced at a later date. The Safety Connect and Service Connect trial periods begin on the original date of purchase or lease of a new vehicle.

In addition to these enhancements, Insure Connect will continue to be available to Toyota customers as a complimentary connected service through the Toyota app. Insure Connect empowers customers to leverage their own driving data to receive usage-based insurance benefits providing safe driving tips and possible policy discounts.

*Safety Connect and Service Connect depend on certain factors outside of Toyota's control in order to operate, including 4G network availability, an operative telematics device, a cellular connection and GPS signal. Without any one or more of these things, the services may be limited or precluded, including access to the response center and emergency support. Services vary by vehicle and are subject to change at any time without notice.

