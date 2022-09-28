Tend Debuts First Studio In Nashville

The tech-driven dental company opens its first clinical studio at Five Points in East Nashville; supported by corporate headquarters with 100 team members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, opened its first studio in Nashville today, adding a fifth clinical market to its growing national presence. The company currently operates 22 locations across Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, and New York City, where it debuted its first studio in October 2019. Tend East Nashville, located at 962 Woodland Street in the Five Points neighborhood, will add to their presence in Music City, where their corporate headquarters and over 100 team members are based.

Tend East Nashville (PRNewswire)

"Tend's arrival in Nashville is truly a full circle moment," said Doug Hudson, the locally-based co-founder and CEO of Tend. "For the last three years, our team members here have been heads down building Tend at a rapid pace to accommodate the quick growth of our member demand since our launch. I couldn't be prouder to debut our 'hometown' clinical outpost to share our mission with our team members and the community as a whole, and am confident we'll enjoy an enthusiastic welcome."

With a mission to transform dentistry into an empowering, human, and joyful experience, Tend has become ubiquitous in major cities along the East Coast and has grown to serve upwards of 100,000 members. The modern, tech-driven dental studios are beloved for their beautiful design, seamless online booking, expert clinicians, wide range of services, and elevated in-person experience driven by hospitality touchpoints.

Its East Nashville location will be joined by additional openings in 2023 as the organization continues to scale its full-service dentistry model nationwide, and deepening its presence in existing markets like the DC and New York City metropolitan areas.

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend was created to set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Founding CEO Doug Hudson is supported by over 600 talented team members in New York City, Nashville, Washington, DC., Boston and Atlanta. In addition to operating 23 studios along the East Coast, Tend also offers a suite of dentist-designed consumer products to extend its mission into the daily lives of members. For more information, visit hellotend.com or download the Tend Dental app, available on all iOS and Android devices.

Media Inquiries

press@hellotend.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tend