Medicx Health Appoints Theresa Greco as President and Stacey Levas as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Greco to Lead Growth as the Company Continues its Expansion into Healthcare Analytics serving Life Sciences Commercial and Clinical Teams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health, a SaaS based data solutions and analytics company focused on delivering hundreds of life science brands the best possible ROI on marketing strategy and execution, announce the addition of two key appointments to drive Medicx' strategic growth in commercial and clinical analytics for life sciences as well as continued growth in the media and agency sectors.

Medicx Media Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medicx Media Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Theresa Greco will serve as President, leading all aspects of day-to-day strategies and operations. Theresa brings over two decades of experience and has a proven record of taking customer-centric technology companies, like Medicx, to the next level. Her talent for identifying market needs, a strong partner alliance network, and strategizing innovative and commercially viable offerings will be a tremendous complement to Medicx' strong leadership team. Before joining Medicx, Theresa held key executive roles at Prognos Health, MMIS, LexisNexis, and CSC.

"These two appointments are a clear indication of Medicx' excitement about the future and our commitment to becoming the analytics company of choice for pharmaceutical omnichannel marketing," commented Michael Weintraub, founder and CEO of Medicx Health. "We are building a strategic front-end that will put our targeting insights into a context that can inform product positioning, messaging, and overall commercialization strategies. We couldn't be happier that we have Theresa and Stacey to help us scale and drive the execution of our strategy."

"I'm thrilled to work with the incredibly talented team at Medicx," commented Theresa Greco, president, Medicx Health. "The life sciences industry is demanding demonstrated ROI for their marketing and sales investments while reaching the optimal patients for their brands in the most compliant manner. Yet, the market has been overpromised results from a variety of point solutions. I joined Medicx because their approach is innovative while rooted in best practices and cutting-edge technology. The potential for growth is truly palpable."

As Senior VP of Commercial Marketing, Stacey Levas will lead all aspects of commercial strategy planning and marketing execution. Stacey brings over 25 years of experience in building brands, driving innovation, and accelerating revenue growth for healthcare and technology businesses. Throughout her career, she transformed brands and built go-to-market strategies collaborating with product, sales, and customer success teams to enhance demand generation and drive revenue growth pre- and post-sale. Prior to joining Medicx, Stacey held leadership positions at PurpleLab, Prognos Health, DataBank, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, CSC, and Cambrex BioScience.

About Medicx Health

Medicx leverages real world evidence data with innovative SaaS analytics to drive clinical and commercial strategy and execution with measurable ROI. Their patented Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting technology fuels the industry's highest quality performance for consumer and healthcare provider audiences. Medicx uniquely supports brand and agency clients to plan optimized audience targets, execute efficient omni-channel engagement, and measure performance across all channels in a single closed-loop and privacy-compliant environment. Learn more at medicxhealth.com.

