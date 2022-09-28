LAGOS PARTNERS WITH THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION ON EXCLUSIVE JEWELRY DESIGN

Limited-Edition Necklace Benefits Breast Cancer Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand, continues its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), offering a special style designed to capture lasting memories and honor all those loved and lost.

The LAGOS Maya Heart Necklace features a lovely pink ceramic heart, complemented by sterling silver Caviar beading.

Each LAGOS Maya Heart Necklace features a lovely pink ceramic heart, complemented by the brand's signature sterling silver Caviar beading. From October 1-31, 2022, LAGOS will donate 25 percent of each necklace sale to BCRF, with nearly $50,000 donated since 2020.

The Maya Heart Necklace is the perfect memento to benefit a very special cause. BCRF funds research in key focus areas including tumor biology, treatment, prevention, survivorship, metastasis, and heredity and ethnicity. BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide.

Globally, breast cancer causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women, and incidence rates are on the rise. LAGOS is proud to be able to contribute to this ongoing and necessary research.

"Breast cancer is something that has impacted so many of those close to me," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "It became obvious that we could do something special that could potentially benefit so many. We support those who are fighting this disease, we support survivors, and we will never give up hope on finding a cure."

The BCRF Maya Heart Necklace is available exclusively on LAGOS.com for a limited time while supplies last.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers bold, feminine styles that encourage personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

About BCRF

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

