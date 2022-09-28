PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released new findings on water & environment as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters' Agenda. The Voters' Agenda identifies what likely voters prioritize in Arizona's midterm General Election and what they want to hear from candidates campaigning for votes. The most recent survey of likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages was conducted in late August and builds on survey research released earlier this year.

Arizona Voters Concerned About Long-Term Water Supplies; Support Investments to Address Environmental Issues

The newly released data from the Arizona Voters' Agenda strongly reinforces prior survey findings that the majority of Arizona voters care deeply about the environment and want to see plans for sustainable solutions to preserve and protect the state's natural resources. The results also show that voters don't believe the state has enough water for the long-term and support taking action by investing funding in specific water and broader environmental solutions.

"Arizona's future success depends on addressing the water needs of our diverse state, including water used for recreation and conservation, agriculture, and supporting economic and population growth," said Dr. Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "Water and environmental concerns have long been important to Arizonans and candidates for office could help voters better understand their plans and solutions on these issues."

The first Arizona Voters' Agenda survey released earlier this year shows near-unanimous support among likely voters for securing long-term water supplies and identified specific spending and policy measures supported by a large majority of voters, like preventing forest fires and improving air quality. The recent follow-up survey sought more insight into voters' outlook on water supplies, their priorities for using current water supplies, and their thoughts on addressing concerns through specific investment opportunities.

Nearly three-fourths of all likely voters do not believe Arizona has enough water for the long-term. When asked, "Do you believe that the State of Arizona will have enough water for residents, agriculture, industry, and other businesses for the next 100 years?" 73% of all likely voters say no, 18% say yes, and 9% say they don't know.

Regarding how likely voters would prioritize using the state's current water supplies, the latest survey found voter priorities somewhat equally divided between water for recreation, agriculture, and growth...

