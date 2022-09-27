tonies® goes Hong Kong: Internationally expanding success from Germany now available in Asia for the first time

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tonies® family is growing: From October 4, Tonieboxes and Tonies will be available for all children in Hong Kong. The launch in Hong Kong is the first step into the Asian-Pacific market as part of a successful internationalisation strategy. tonies® developed a new distribution approach for Hong Kong by partnering with Jebsen Group.

Marcus Stahl, co-CEO at tonies® explains: "We are excited to continue our global success story in Hong Kong and to introduce a new distribution approach with Jebsen Group as trusted partner from the region. We firmly believe that tonies® will be successful worldwide, which has just been confirmed by revenue growth in the US of more than 400% in the first half of this year compared to last year. Therefore, Hong Kong is a logical next step given the high density and affinity with our core markets of the US and UK."

Based on its success and profitability in its home market DACH where every second child owns a Toniebox, tonies® started its international expansion in 2018. The products are now available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in the US, in the UK and Ireland, in France and now also in Hong Kong, as well as via the European Webshop in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Overall, the regional share of sales outside the DACH region increased substantially from 9% in the first half of 2021 to 25% in the first half of 2022.

Patric Faßbender, co-CEO at tonies® emphasises: "Our vision is that Tonieboxes become an integral part of the lives of more and more children around the world. We are really proud to bring our beloved tonies® to Asia, a new and diverse cultural environment. We know that there are many tonies® fans in Hong Kong already, as parents greatly appreciate our screen-free and educational approach. We are convinced that Hong Kong's children will also love our products."

tonies® is grateful to partner with renowned Jebsen Group as trusted marketing and distribution partner for Hong Kong. Jebsen's expertise in growing brands in Greater China and their strong network in the region will be immensely helpful for a successful market entry in Asia-Pacific. Together, Jebsen and tonies® have developed tonies' first distribution-entry-model for a market with a streamlined and efficient delivery approach.

In October, the products will be sold exclusively at Toys"R"Us and J SELECT, Jebsen Group's own Hong Kong retail concept, before spreading to other retail partners throughout Hong Kong to meet the expected strong demand of the Christmas season.

"tonies® has taken the connected toy world by storm since its launch in 2016, with more than 3.9 million Tonieboxes and 47 million Tonies sold globally. We at Jebsen are proud to be the brand's trusted partner for market entry and distribution in Hong Kong as its first step into the Asia-Pacific market. We see great growth potential and strong demand here which we look forward to fulfilling with our newly developed delivery approach to introduce and grow the tonies® brand in Asia," says Carsten Brenker, Managing Director at Jebsen Consumer.

tonies® offers the world's largest interactive audio platform for children. The award-winning, intuitive audio system with its child-safe, wireless and screen-free approach is transforming the way in which young children independently play and learn. For Hong Kong, a wide range of English-language Tonies will be available, focusing on famous and beloved Disney® characters, as well as educational content and so-called Creative Tonies that can be recorded with a user's own content or digital content from the mytonies library.

