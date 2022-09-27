TECATE® ALTA™ AND THE SAN FRANCISCO PHILHARMONIC PRESENT ALTA SINFÓNICA, A ONE-NIGHT CONCERT EXPERIENCE, LIVE ON OCTOBER 1ST

Led by Jessica Bejarano and Latin artists, the musical event will celebrate a fusion of classic

and contemporary music by blending hip hop, regional Mexican and dancehall sounds for an

unforgettable live experience

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEINEKEN USA and its TECATE ® ALTA™ brand has joined forces with the San Francisco Philharmonic to create ALTA Sinfónica , a live concert experience that blends hip hop, regional Mexican and dancehall sounds and uses music as the vehicle to highlight the rich culture that is synonymous with the Hispanic community.

Taking place on October 1st in San Francisco's Herbst Theater, ALTA Sinfónica will be led by Mexican-American conductor and founder of the San Francisco Philharmonic, Jessica Bejarano, and feature collaborations with some of today's hottest Latin artists including Snow Tha Product, Oscar Cortez and Los Rakas. Music doesn't judge, it connects cultures and welcomes listeners from all backgrounds. ALTA Sinfónica is highlighting the bonding power of music and making the live event accessible to all. Tickets are priced at $25 and can be purchased HERE. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the San Francisco Philharmonic community programs.

ALTA Sinfónica is a reimagined approach to classical music and will unite audiences with the blending of cultural boundaries through music. The event will celebrate a fusion of classic and contemporary sounds.

Artists forming as part of the ALTA Sinfónica experience and collaborating on exclusive musical pieces include:

Jessica Bejarano , a Mexican-American conductor from East Los Angeles and founder and music director of the San Francisco Philharmonic who has guest conducted in Russia , Italy , Romania , Bulgaria , Czech Republic , Spain , Venezuela and throughout the United States . She has also held motivational speaker engagements for numerous companies, schools and arts organizations. , a Mexican-American conductor fromand founder and music director of the San Francisco Philharmonic who has guest conducted inand throughout. She has also held motivational speaker engagements for numerous companies, schools and arts organizations.

Snow Tha Product from San Jose, California , proudly represents being Mexican-American in her music. Before becoming a Latin Grammy-nominated rapper, Snow sang mariachi music and then found her voice through freestyle rap and hip-hop. from, proudly represents being Mexican-American in her music. Before becoming a Latin Grammy-nominated rapper, Snow sang mariachi music and then found her voice through freestyle rap and hip-hop.

Oscar Cortez a native of Los Angeles, California , is known for his signature "callejero" style blending regional Mexican corridos with urban sounds, enriching both genres with his unique vista. a native of, is known for his signature "callejero" style blending regional Mexican corridos with urban sounds, enriching both genres with his unique vista.

Los Rakas are an Afro-Latino, Grammy-nominated duo comprised of cousins Raka Rich and Raka Dun who are Panamanians by way of the Bay Area who create Latin-urban music blending hip-hop, plena, reggae and dancehall sounds. are an Afro-Latino, Grammy-nominated duo comprised of cousinsandwho are Panamanians by way of the Bay Area who create Latin-urban music blending hip-hop, plena, reggae and dancehall sounds.

"As with any other cultural expression, we believe music has no borders. To demonstrate the beauty of cross-cultural convergence, the San Francisco Philharmonic will merge with urban artists to create a whole new musical expression. ALTA Sinfónica showcases the beauty and power of what is possible when different ideas and identities come together to bring their all," said Tecate® Sr. Brand Director, Oscar Martinez. "Tecate® ALTA™ is all about blurring lines, welcoming unique perspectives and embracing what makes us different."

Fans unable to attend the live event can immerse themselves in the behind-the-scenes of ALTA Sinfónica via a special docuseries that will be posted to official Tecate social media channels weeks after the live in-person event on October 1st. Find the latest news on Facebook @CervezaTecateUS , Instagram @Tecate , Twitter @Tecate and YouTube www.youtube.com/user/USATecate and use the hashtag #ALTASinfonica.

Enjoy TECATE Alta® Responsibly. ©2021 TECATE Alta®. Product of Mexico. Imported by Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, NY.

ABOUT TECATE

Born in the bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. TECATE® is imported by Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, N.Y. For news and updates, follow Tecate on Twitter & Instagram @Tecate, or visit TecateBeerUSA.com.

