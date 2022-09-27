RMO EXPANDS CALIFORNIA REACH WITH ADDITION OF SAVANNAH BRUTTO, NEW WESTLAKE OFFICE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate and inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced the addition of experienced probate litigator Savannah Brutto to help Founding Partner Scott Rahn lead its new Ventura County, California Office in Westlake Village.

"Estate disputes are personal and emotional, and we've found having experienced probate litigators in local communities allows us to provide the personal service that is a cornerstone of how we lead with empathy," said Rahn. "Our ability to connect with our clients to really understand their personal and legal goals are just as critical as our legal acumen."

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn, Brutto and the RMO team collaborate closely with clients, pursuing and defending all types of probate litigation disputes, including claims involving incapacity, incompetence, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with expected inheritance, financial elder abuse, and other similar areas of conflict. Rahn resolves contests, disputes and litigation related to trusts, estates and conservatorships, creating a welcome peace of mind for clients. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees and executors and utilizes his experience to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts and probate litigation.

Brutto brings nearly a decade of experience in trusts and estate litigation to an already seasoned RMO team. Her empathetic and results-oriented approach in representing heirs, beneficiaries, fiduciaries, creditors and other interested parties in litigated probate, contested conservatorship, and financial elder abuse cases at RMO allows her clients to achieve their goals sooner and for less legal spend, protecting their bottom line but also giving them peace of mind. Brutto attended California State University Northridge and earned her JD at Southwestern Law School, where she received the Witkin Award for Academic Excellence.

This year Rahn was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and named a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He was also ranked by Chambers and Partners and named a "Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer. Rahn earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and his BA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

