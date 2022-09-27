On the Move™ Launches Episode #1 of Original "Athletes On The Move" Video Series

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White Featured in First Episode

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 PRNewswire/ -- On the Move, the sports media entity of The Dingman Group, the industry leader in pro sports workforce mobility and relocation management, released the introductory episode of it's new, ongoing video series "On the Move" via the official Athletes on the Move Instagram page ( @athletesonthemove ).

The series will provide viewers with a closer, in-depth look at real stories behind the transaction including draft picks, trades, free agent signings, coaching/executive hires and more.

"Every transaction is unique and has its own story to tell and On The Move is proud to be able to share each story the way it deserves to be told," said Chris Dingman, CEO of The Dingman Group. "We appreciate Rachaad White and his family for allowing us to document their experience and being the prototype for our series."

On The Move: Episode #1 chronicles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White as he relocates his family over 2,000 miles from Phoenix, Arizona to Tampa Bay, Florida after being drafted on April 29, 2022.

White, a third-round selection (91st overall) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft, starred in college at Arizona State University where in just 15 total games for the Sun Devils, he scored 22 touchdowns (1.5 touchdowns per game) and amassed 2,033 yards of total offense.

The Dingman Group has appeared on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list for two-consecutive years, as well as, The Financial Times list both recognizing the organization as one of the fastest-growing and most successful companies in America.

About The Dingman Group

Bringing the professional sports world home for the last 15 years, The Dingman Group has been the industry leader in pro sports workforce mobility and relocation management, assisting everyone from elite athletes and coaches to team executives, employees, and athletic department leaders. The organization has expanded significantly and now regularly is called upon by ownership of professional sports teams expanding or relocating to new cities. However, it continues to excel and grow the individual services that established its reputation as the best in the business. They are the only organization with the requisite expertise in personnel management, residential and commercial real estate, moving & storage and infrastructure for athletes, coaches and front office staff on the move. The Dingman Group strives to create long-lasting relationships while always being timely, discrete and confidential. For more information, visit www.dingmangroup.com.

