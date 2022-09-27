MERRITT PROPERTIES SIGNS FIRST FLORIDA LEASE

Loomis US Expands Operations with 29,000SF at Imeson Landing Business Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Properties, a full-service commercial real estate developer with offices in Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia, announced today that it has signed its first lease at Imeson Landing Business Park located in Jacksonville, Florida. With the first three buildings scheduled to deliver this fall, Loomis US has signed on as the park's first tenant, leasing 29,000 square feet to expand local operations.

Centrally located in North Jacksonville's Duval County, between Jacksonville International Airport and the Jacksonville Port Authority, Imeson Landing Business Park is situated on the corner of Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway (Hecksher Drive) just minutes from I-95 and I-295. The park will consist of five light industrial buildings ranging from 39,000 to 69,000 square feet, offering 18 to 24-foot ceiling heights, dock loading, ESFR sprinklers and 480-volt power.

As the largest integrated cash distribution network in the United States, Loomis US has nearly 200 locations across the country providing cash-handling products and services to financial institutions, retailers and other commercial businesses. The new facility at Imeson Landing Business Park will allow the company to expand its services to the burgeoning Jacksonville market.

About Merritt Properties

Established over 50 years ago in 1967, Merritt Properties owns and manages the largest privately held commercial real estate portfolio in the region, with nearly 19 million square feet of Class A office, flex, warehouse, industrial, retail and build-to-suit in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. Capabilities include full-service development, leasing, property management, construction and financing. Merritt Properties is part of Merritt Companies, which also includes Merritt Construction Services and Merritt Clubs. For more information, visit www.merrittproperties.com.

About Loomis U.S.

As a leader in cash distribution across the United States – with nearly 200 branch locations, 10,000 employees, 3,200+ vehicles, and more than 46,000 SafePoint locations serviced—Loomis is proud to provide cash handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial/retail businesses nationwide. Learn more at www.loomis.com.

